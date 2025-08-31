The White House Rose Garden recently faced an unexpected issue shortly after a major summer renovation in 2025. The sod was replaced with custom limestone stonework, transforming the famous garden's surface.

However, soon after the work was completed, US President Donald Trump discovered a significant gash damaging the new limestone. The incident has raised questions about what caused the damage and who was responsible, drawing widespread attention in the heart of Washington.

White House Rose Garden's Marble Cracked

Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday with a dramatic revelation — a massive 25-yard gash tearing through the newly laid White House limestone

He described the mark as 'deep and nasty' and emphasised that the stone used was 'the most beautiful marble and stone available anywhere,' a special type of 'limestone plus.'

The renovation was meant to replace the sod with a white stone that reflects the White House facade better and improves usability for events. The project finished just days before the damage was noticed.

Donald Trump Rants About the Damage

Trump expressed his frustration strongly, stating that surfaces matter a great deal to him as a builder. He mentioned his decades of experience constructing many notable buildings. Upon discovering the damage, he said he started yelling for answers, admitting that his tone was far from gentle.

'Three days ago, while admiring the stonework, I happened to notice a huge gash in the limestone that extended more than 25 yards long. It was deep and nasty! I started yelling,' Trump said on Truth Social.

He questioned whether vandalism or 'stupidity' caused the damage. With the help of White House security footage, Trump identified the culprits—a subcontractor's crew using broken equipment that scraped the delicate limestone surface.

He criticised the workers as 'stupid people,' also highlighting the supervisor who reportedly watched the incident without intervening.

Trump to Replace Damaged Marble

Despite his anger, Trump insisted he values good workers and contractors, but asserted such mishaps should never happen. He announced plans to replace the damaged marble urgently and to hold the responsible contractor financially accountable.

The President proudly declared the renovated White House Rose Garden is more beautiful than originally imagined, noting his personal pride in the project's outcome.

What Will Trump Do to the Culprit?

Trump made it clear that the subcontractor who damaged the marble will not be allowed to work at the White House again. The security cameras had caught the culprit 'cold,' leading to an effective ban on future White House projects for the firm. He assured that the contractor would bear the costs of the replacement and highlighted the importance of accountability in protecting such a prestigious site.

This episode offers a glimpse into the challenges of managing prestigious renovations and the high standards expected for the White House's iconic grounds.