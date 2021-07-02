Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace, which was unveiled by her sons Prince William and Prince Harry on Thursday, shows her surrounded by three children, who according to Kensington Palace "represent the universality and generational impact of The Princess' work."

In the statue, the Princess of Wales has her arms around a boy and a girl, with a third child in the background. The Princess worked closely with many children-focused charities during her time as a senior royal and even after that, and the statue wanted to pay homage to her special ability to bond with children.

Eleri Lynn, the curator of an exhibit on Diana's style, previously told People magazine that she stopped wearing hats after saying "You can't cuddle a child in a hat." She also abandoned the royal protocol of wearing gloves because she liked to hold hands when visiting people or shake hands and have direct contact.

Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. pic.twitter.com/jsZXyUsG7q — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 1, 2021

The sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley said that they "wanted to capture her warmth and humanity while showcasing the impact she had across generations." Meanwhile, Kensington Palace said that the portrait and style of the dress featured in the statue were based on the "final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes."

According to a report in People magazine, the statue was also inspired by a sweet picture of Diana featuring her two sons. She is wearing a button-down blouse and skirt featuring a statement belt in the statue, similar to the one she wore in a 1993 Christmas card featuring Harry and William.

Beneath the statue is a plinth engraved with the Princess' name and the date of the unveiling, along with an excerpt from the poem "The Measure of A Man by Albert Schweitzer," which was previously read at the 2017 memorial service marking the 20th anniversary of her death.

It read: "These are the units to measure the worth Of this woman as a woman regardless of birth. Not what was her station? But had she a heart? How did she play her God-given part?"