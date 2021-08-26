Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are often touted as the most stylish royals, but the title has been taken away by a very unexpected European royal.

Tatler magazine recently released some of the best looks of Beatrice Borromeo of Monaco, and named her "the most stylish European royal." The 36-year-old became a member of the Monegasque royal family after her 2015 marriage to Pierre Casiraghi, the younger son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and the grandson of Grace Kelly.

The Italian journalist and fashion model ran in royal circles even before she got together with Pierre. She was born Donna Beatrice Borromeo Arese Taverna into an Italian aristocratic family. Her father was Don Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo, Count of Arona, and mother Countess Donna Paola Marzotto. She is also related to Carlo Borromeo, who became a cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church, Archbishop of Milan, and a canonized saint.

Her connection to fashion is also several generations old. Her uncle, Count Matteo Marzotto, is the former president and director of the Valentino fashion house which at the time belonged to the Marzotto Group. Her maternal grandmother and Matteo's mother was the fashion designer Marta Marzotto, ex-wife of Count Umberto Marzotto.

Beatrice began modelling in 2000, when she was just 15 years old, and walked for several brands including Chanel, Valentino, Trussardi. She also became the face of Blumarine, and was named 2021 Dior ambassador in March this year. Apart from modelling, Beatrice also worked as a political journalist and documentary maker.

Beatrice and Pierre started dating sometime around 2008, and tied the knot seven years later in a civil ceremony on July 25, 2015, in the gardens of the Prince's Palace of Monaco. Their first son, Stefano Ercole Carlo, was born on February 28, 2017. Their second son Francesco Carlo Albert was born on May 21, 2018.

Beatrice has made countless fashion statements over the years, including her wedding outfits. She chose four different gowns, two by Valentino for her civil service in Monaco, and two by Armani Privé for the religious service in Lake Maggiore on August 1, 2015. She is always a standout at the annual Rose Ball held by the Monaco royal family to benefit The Princess Grace Foundation, her most notable outfit being a fairy tale red gown she wore in 2016.