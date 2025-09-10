Prominent League of Legends player Bwipo has been suspended following sexist remarks made during a livestream, triggering backlash across the professional gaming world.

Gabriël 'Bwipo' Rau, a Belgian-Brazilian esports player currently competing in the League of The Americas (LTA) for FlyQuest, has been suspended for making sexist comments about women in competitive gaming. The incident occurred during a livestream where Bwipo suggested that women should avoid playing professionally during their menstrual cycles. His remarks included the suggestion that women should use that time for reviewing game footage instead, adding that competition would not accommodate such natural biological cycles.

FlyQuest quickly responded by suspending Bwipo from the upcoming playoff match scheduled for 20 September 2025 against Vivo Keyd Stars. In addition to the suspension, the team announced it would donate Bwipo's event prize money to initiatives supporting women in gaming. The exact amount or beneficiaries have not yet been disclosed.

FlyQuest Responds Publicly: 'Harm to the Future of Esports'

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), FlyQuest said Bwipo's comments were 'antithetical' to the organisation's core values. The team expressed concern that remarks like his could discourage young women from pursuing careers in professional gaming.

Recently, Bwipo made sexist comments that are antithetical to FlyQuest's core values. Every day, we try to make the gaming space better and that includes helping anyone with a passion for competition reach the highest possible levels of play.



FlyQuest stated that while their first approach is usually education, in this case, a suspension was necessary. The decision aligns with FlyQuest's RED programme, which aims to support underrepresented communities across gaming. The organisation emphasised that accountability is part of the educational process.

Immediate Backlash from Esports Community

Bwipo's comments drew sharp criticism from fellow professionals and community members. Caster and analyst Isaac 'Azael' Cummings-Bentley condemned the remarks on social media, calling them 'dumb and dangerous'. He added that during his career, he had worked with many level-headed women in gaming and equally emotional men, challenging the idea of biological inferiority.

Esports insider Kelsey Moser noted this was not the first time Bwipo had expressed similar views, calling it 'legendary foot-in-mouth-ery'.

I'm sure many people are not surprised to learn that this is far from the first time that I've heard Bwipo's opinion on women gamers in the gaming community



Jonas 'Memento' Elmarghichi, assistant coach for G2 Esports, responded by citing his experience with women's teams and labelled the take 'blatantly false'. He added that such assumptions were more damaging to the scene than any biological factor.

Broadcasters Sjokz and Ovilee May also expressed disappointment, with Sjokz's reaction on social media viewed by many as a turning point in the community's response.

Who is Bwipo? From Fnatic to FlyQuest

Born on 24 December 1998, Gabriël Rau, known as Bwipo, began his professional League of Legends career with Fnatic in 2018. He rose through the ranks quickly, helping the team reach the finals of the 2018 World Championship and securing multiple playoff finishes in the LEC. Bwipo stayed with Fnatic until 2021, when he moved to Team Liquid in North America.

After a stint as a streamer for Team Liquid in 2023, Bwipo returned to competitive play in 2024 with FlyQuest. The team achieved strong results under his leadership, finishing as LCS champions and reaching the quarterfinals of the 2024 World Championship. In 2025, Bwipo helped FlyQuest win the LTA title and qualify for the Mid-Season Invitational.

Streaming Career and Online Presence

In addition to his competitive achievements, Bwipo is also a successful streamer. As of September 2025, he is the most-watched active Tier 1 League of Legends player on Twitch, averaging 3,321 viewers per stream and peaking at 13,995 viewers. He also manages two YouTube channels, producing both edited highlights and full gameplay VODs, with a combined reach of over 24,000 average views.

Bwipo's digital influence extends across FlyQuest, Team Liquid, and Fnatic's media platforms, making him a high-profile figure in the esports world.

A Divisive Moment for Competitive Gaming

Bwipo has not yet made a public statement in response to his suspension. His absence from the upcoming playoff series on 20 September will be noticeable given his role as a starting top laner.