Apple is set to make a slew of new releases not long after it released the iPhone 17 Pro. With a Beta version of iOS 26.5 said to come out this week, Apple is also reportedly making 15 more product launches in 2026.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg's latest 'Power On' newsletter predicted certain launches from Apple that would be coming this month and in 2026. One such launch predicted for November is the Beta version of iOS 26.5. According to Gurman, iOS 26.5 Beta would come out on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, after iOS 26.1 is set to come out on Monday, 3 November 2025.

While there are no predicted new features for iOS 26.2 beta, iOS 26.1 is known to have several new features for Apple users. One particular feature included in 26.1 is a toggle for the device's Liquid Glass Effect. Another feature is updated support for live translations for both Apple Intelligence and AirPods in both traditional and simplified Chinese, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Danish, Dutch, Portuguese, Norwegian, Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

Other updates that will be available in iOS 26.1 include: A new Apple TV icon, scrubber for photos and videos, a swipe to change tracks feature for Apple Music, settings to enable to forward notifications, the expansion of their Local Capture feature from iPadOS to iOS enabling users to record their own audio and video during calls, new wallpapers, and a new Apple TV icon among other features.

Apple Expected to Release 15 New Products for 2026

As Apple is known for its very frequent device launches, Gurman predicts that 15 new products are set to come out from the tech company in 2026. In the early half of 2026, Apple is expected to release seven products: the iPhone 17e, the 12th Gen iPad with the A18 chip, the M4 iPad Air, the M5 MacBook Air, the M5 Pro MacBook Pro, the M5 Max MacBook Pro, and new external displays.

Between March and April 2026, Apple is expected to release a new version of Siri, also known as Apple Intelligence, and a new smart home display with a speaker base and wall-mount options. Siri, or Apple Intelligence, by this time, will be able to do context-based tasks in supported apps using voice commands, from adding an item to a grocery list, sending a message in the messaging app, or playing music.

Siri would also be able to provide services tailored to users by leveraging their personal data. On-screen awareness is also predicted as another feature for Siri, enabling it to understand content on-screen and perform a number of tasks.

By the fall of 2026, Apple is predicted to launch the iPhone 18 lineup, the first foldable iPhone, as well as a new lineup of Apple watches.

Other potential product launches by Apple in 2026 include smart home security cameras, the M5 Mac Mini, the new Mac Studio, the new iPad mini with OLED display, with the pro version of this expected to launch in 2027; the M6 Pro MacBook Pro with OLED touch screen, the Max version of the M6 MacBook Pro, and AI-powered smart glasses.

It remains to be seen whether these new launches will come in the year ahead.