Oxford Union President-Elect George Abaraonye is facing criticism after being accused of making celebratory remarks about the fatal shooting of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The alleged comments, shared on WhatsApp and Instagram, quickly spread across student networks and social media, prompting condemnation from both the Oxford Union and the University of Oxford.

Who is George Abaraonye?

George Abaraonye, a Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) student at the University of Oxford, was elected President-Elect of the Oxford Union in June 2025. He is set to take office in Hilary Term 2026.

Abaraonye grew up in a working-class household, attending a state school and receiving free school meals. As reported by ISIS Magazine, neither of his parents studied at university in the UK.

During his campaign for the Union presidency, Abaraonye emphasised inclusivity and accessibility. In interviews with Oxford's student newspaper Cherwell, he said he wanted the Oxford Union to feel open to those who might previously have felt excluded, promising 'presence, purpose, and a plan' if elected.

He has previously served as Director of Press at the Union and has been active in several societies, including Hip-Hop Soc and student groups focused on race and culture. Speaking after his election, he said the Union needed to change its image, adding that its debates should represent a wider range of faces and backgrounds.

The Charlie Kirk Shooting

Charlie Kirk, a US right-wing commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot at Utah Valley University in September 2025. The incident is being investigated as a politically motivated attack. He later died from his injuries.

Kirk was a prominent and divisive figure in American politics, often criticised for his rhetoric on issues such as LGBTQ+ rights, gun control and race. His death prompted widespread reaction across the United States and abroad.

In the UK, his death drew particular attention because Kirk had spoken at the Oxford Union earlier in 2025, where he debated topics including masculinity and free speech.

The Alleged Remarks

Reports in student media and national outlets allege that shortly after the shooting, Abaraonye posted celebratory messages in WhatsApp groups and on Instagram. Screenshots show phrases such as 'Charlie Kirk got shot, let's fucking go' and 'Charlie Kirk got shot loool'.

Some of the posts were later deleted after Kirk's death was confirmed. However, screenshots circulated widely online, fuelling criticism and raising questions about whether a future Oxford Union president should have made such remarks.

Abaraonye's Response

In a public statement, Abaraonye admitted that he 'reacted impulsively' upon hearing of the shooting. He said the comments did not reflect his values and added: 'Nobody deserves to be the victim of political violence. Nobody should be harmed or killed for the views they hold... I extend my condolences to his family and loved ones.'

He explained that his reaction was shaped by Kirk's controversial record, pointing to what he described as inflammatory rhetoric on social and political issues. However, he stressed that disagreement with Kirk's views did not justify violence.

Reaction from the Oxford Union and the University

The Oxford Union issued a statement condemning the remarks attributed to Abaraonye. 'The Oxford Union would like to unequivocally condemn the reported words and sentiments expressed by its president-elect, George Abaraonye, with regards to the passing of Charlie Kirk,' the statement posted on X said. 'His reported views do not represent the Oxford Union's current leadership or committee's view.'

The University of Oxford also responded, clarifying that the Union operates independently from the institution. Nevertheless, it described any comments appearing to endorse violence as 'unacceptable' and inconsistent with the university's values.