A University of Oklahoma student's 'zero-grade' opinion essay has ignited fierce debate online, raising questions about academic standards and the role of religious rhetoric in higher education. The controversy quickly spread across social media, drawing attention not only to the student but also her family background.

The student was identified as Samantha Fulnecky, a junior at OU, whose essay was marked down for failing to meet assignment requirements rather than for its religious content. Online commentators soon turned their focus on her mother, Missouri attorney and former Springfield City Council member Kristi Fulnecky, whose own public record has been the subject of scrutiny.

Zero-Grade Essay Drags an 'Embattled' Mum Into the Spotlight

Fulnecky herself posted on Facebook that her daughter was 'a warrior for Christ' after the essay appeared on The Oklahoman website.

So proud of my daughter, Samantha. Front page of the Oklahoman. This was an opinion-based essay. A warrior for Christ! Posted by Kristi Fulnecky on Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Critics online were far less complimentary. One X user labelled Fulnecky 'the Platonic ideal of American social rot... attorney, podcaster, town nuisance.'

This woman is the Platonic ideal of American social rot. J6er attorney, podcaster, media personality, evangelical, town nuisance. Raised a child that has not a single core competency you’d expect from a middle school graduate and is determined to make alllll of that everyone… https://t.co/oDxqgQMVzY — barbarism critic (@barbarismcrit) December 1, 2025

Commenters argued that the student's poor essay — which was not graded on ideology but on missing requirements — reflected a broader pattern of the family externalising blame. What began as a campus grading dispute has evolved into a broader re-examination of the mother's history of political and legal conflict.

Tax Liens, Eligibility Battles and Years of City Hall Turmoil

Fulnecky's tenure in Springfield politics was marked by repeated financial controversies. A city-hired attorney concluded she had been ineligible to serve because her business operated for years without a required licence, which violated city charter rules barring officeholders who owe city taxes.

Additionally, the IRS filed a $92,371 (almost £70,00) federal tax lien covering multiple years. Fulnecky said the lien was 'filed in error,' claiming overpayment. State tax liens were also filed and later withdrawn after the Missouri Department of Revenue acknowledged they were 'erroneously or improvidently filed'.

PRESS RELEASE: Fulnecky Calls on Media to Apologize.

"Like I said last week, I pay my taxes and actually have been... Posted by Kristi Fulnecky on Monday, March 20, 2017

The eligibility fight cost the city nearly $100,000 (about £75,685) in legal expenses. Fulnecky dismissed the findings as political retaliation, calling it a 'witch hunt'. Online critics now say her daughter's controversy mirrors her own tendency to frame institutional oversight as persecution.

Pandemic Lawsuits and Accusations of 'Grandstanding'

"Mandating the public to wear masks is a violation of civil rights and a blatant overreach of the city government,"... Posted by Ozarks First on Thursday, July 23, 2020

After her council career ended, Fulnecky became a recurring figure in Missouri's pandemic-era legal battles. She filed lawsuits against Springfield and later Branson challenging mask mandates. Branson's city attorney accused her of 'grandstanding' and warned she was flirting with violations of legal ethics.

She also sued Springfield Public Schools over their hybrid reopening plan, arguing families deserved five-day, in-person attendance.

UPDATE: A lawsuit from Attorney Kristi Fulnecky had targeted Springfield Public Schools for not holding in-person... Posted by KY3 on Friday, August 21, 2020

In 2021, she represented an Ozark mother suing CoxHealth and its CEO over a telemedicine 'COVID' promo code and an accompanying tweet. The hospital argued the mother's Facebook post was already public and the CEO's tweet merely corrected misinformation.

My client sharing her story about being shamed on social media... Posted by Kristi Fulnecky on Sunday, July 11, 2021

To supporters, these cases made her a defender of liberty; to critics, a lawyer pursuing culture-war conflict.

Social Media Clashes and Allegations of Control

am discovering that the OU kid’s mother is, uh, “embattled” in her hometown pic.twitter.com/xuCVZMM7ny — QuoProQuid (@TNOQuoProQuid) November 30, 2025

Fulnecky's online behaviour repeatedly caused controversy. Multiple constituents reported being blocked from her 'Councilwoman Fulnecky' Facebook page after posting corrections or criticism — including one voter who said she censored him after he pointed out she had misattributed crime data to the Wall Street Journal rather than a blog.

Courts across the US have ruled that politicians cannot block citizens from official or semi-official social media pages — raising questions about Fulnecky's practices.

She was also documented threatening Springfield's police chief on Facebook by implying his job could end after an election, while aligning with a disgraced former councilman with a history of road-rage violence and domestic abuse.

She additionally sent aggressive legal threat letters to private citizens — criticised by lawyers as intimidation unlikely to hold up in court.

To her critics, these actions form a long-standing pattern of deflecting blame, silencing dissent and reframing accountability as personal persecution — a pattern now being invoked in reaction to her daughter's viral essay.