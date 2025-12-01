KEY POINTS OU confirmed a formal grade appeal and measures to prevent academic harm

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called the situation 'deeply concerning' and urged the OU Board of Regents to review the findings

A dispute over a failing grade at the University of Oklahoma (OU) has escalated into a wider free speech controversy, after a psychology student received zero points on an essay that cited the Bible. The case prompted the university to issue a public statement, place a graduate student instructor on administrative leave, and initiate a full review of the incident

The student, psychology junior Samantha Fulnecky, publicly challenged the grade and filed a claim of illegal discrimination based on religious beliefs. According to reporting from OU Daily, Fulnecky received zero out of 25 points for an essay responding to an article on societal gender expectations.

In her essay — published by The Oklahoman — she argued that traditional gender roles should not be labelled stereotypes, citing the Bible to support the view that eliminating gender would move society 'farther from God's original plan for humans.'

Fulnecky said the essay instructions did not require empirical evidence, and she believes university policy protects her right to reference religious texts even if others find them offensive. She argued that her failing grade resulted from her citing the Bible, describing the situation as 'absurd.'

However, the instructor reportedly stated the grade reflected the absence of empirical support and noted that parts of the essay were 'offensive,' according to The Oklahoman's reporting.

OU Places Instructor on Leave, Launches Review

In a formal statement released Sunday, the university said it had taken 'swift' action after receiving the student's complaint, stressing its commitment to First Amendment protections, including religious freedom.

'Upon receiving notice from the student on the grading of an assignment, the University immediately began a full review of the situation and has acted swiftly to address the matter,' the statement reads.

Statement from the University of Oklahoma: pic.twitter.com/5YWBfyW9u0 — University of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) November 30, 2025

OU confirmed that a formal grade appeal was conducted and measures were taken to ensure the student suffered no academic harm.

Additionally, the university placed the graduate instructor on administrative leave and reassigned the course to a full-time professor for the remainder of the semester. OU said its established processes for handling such discrimination claims had been activated as part of the investigation.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt also weighed in, calling the situation 'deeply concerning' and urging the OU Board of Regents to review the findings.

The 1st Amendment is foundational to our freedom & inseparable from a well rounded education. The situation at OU is deeply concerning. I’m calling on the OU regents to review the results of the investigation & ensure other students aren’t unfairly penalized for their beliefs. — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) November 30, 2025

'The 1st Amendment is foundational to our freedom & inseparable from a well rounded education,' Stitt wrote on X.

Public Debate: Academic Standards vs Free Expression

Fulnecky's use of the Bible in a science-based discipline sparked debate, with some praising her and others arguing it fails academic standards – comments gathered by The Oklahoman argue that religious texts are not appropriate academic sources for a psychology course, while others contend that the student is being punished for expressing her beliefs.

One commenter wrote: 'Psychology is a science. If she doesn't understand why citing the Bible was inappropriate, then she has no business in the sciences.'

Another countered that the Bible can offer sociological insights if framed correctly.

The debate highlights broader national tensions around academic freedom, religious expression, and shifting cultural norms on US campuses. OU has not announced when its internal review will conclude.