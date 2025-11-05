US Rep. Lauren Boebert and her boyfriend Kyle Pearcy have once again found themselves at the centre of controversy after attending a Halloween party in racially charged costumes. The Colorado congresswoman was dressed in a traditional Mexican dress and sombrero, while Pearcy wore an ICE vest over fatigues at the event in Loveland on Friday night.

Outrage Over Racist Costumes

Photos circulating online depict Boebert's costume, which included a sombrero and a colourful dress, alongside a sign mocking the pronunciation of 'you see' with the phrase: 'Mexican Word of the day: JUICY. Tell me if Juicy Ice coming.' The timing of the costumes proved especially inflammatory, coming amid rising anger over President Donald Trump's controversial immigration policies and crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. Critics argue that the costumes are racially insensitive and exacerbate harmful stereotypes, while some also question the timing and intent behind such choices.

In response, Boebert's office issued a statement emphasising the light-hearted nature of the costumes. 'It's a Halloween costume. Tell our Senators to vote for the CR and open the government. They are choosing to let millions of American families suffer,' the statement read, deflecting the controversy onto broader political issues.

Who Is Kyle Pearcy?

Kyle Pearcy is a real estate broker based in Windsor, Colorado. He joined LC Real Estate Group in 2022 after working as a roofing and exterior project manager for eight years. A native of Colorado, Pearcy was born in Denver before moving to Loveland at the age of four. He attended Mountain View High School and Aims Community College, studying firefighting.

Pearcy graduated from the Northern Colorado College of Real Estate and continues to work in the roofing industry as a secondary career. Little is known about how or when he and Boebert began their relationship, but they have been photographed together at public events. Their appearance at the Halloween party marked one of the few times they have been seen publicly together, thrusting their relationship into the spotlight.

Boebert's Personal and Political Turmoil

Boebert's romantic history has also been marked by controversy. She filed for divorce from her husband Jayson in May 2023 after nearly two decades of marriage. The couple met when Lauren was just 16 and working at Burger King in 2003; Jayson was 22. They married in June 2005, shortly after the birth of their first son, Tyler, and went on to have four children together.

In her divorce statement, Boebert said, 'I've always been faithful in my marriage,' citing 'irreconcilable differences'. However, Jayson publicly admitted on Facebook that he had been unfaithful, describing his actions as 'selfish and thoughtless'. The divorce was finalised in October 2023.

In February, Boebert obtained a restraining order against her ex-husband, claiming he had entered her home without permission.

Following her divorce, Boebert briefly dated Quinn Gallagher, a Democrat bar owner from Aspen. Their relationship made headlines in September 2023 when they were ejected from a Denver theatre during a performance of Beetlejuice for vaping, singing, and inappropriate behaviour. Less than a week later, Boebert told TMZ, 'all future date nights have been cancelled,' referencing their contrasting political affiliations.

A Pattern of Controversy

The Halloween costume incident marks another chapter in Boebert's turbulent public life. She faced criticism in 2022 for a Christmas card featuring her family displaying firearms, and she has frequently made headlines for her hardline conservative positions and inflammatory rhetoric.

Boebert now represents Colorado's 4th congressional district, having switched districts ahead of the 2024 election. As backlash over her recent costumes continues to grow, neither she nor Pearcy have issued further public comments. Boebert's office has merely deflected questions, urging focus on government funding debates instead.