Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is a big name at the crossroads of rap and rock, and made famous by his relationship with actress Megan Fox. But before their relationship, MGK already had a notable bond with someone else - and even had a daughter with her. Yet what do we really know about his first baby mama Emma Cannon, and their daughter Casie Baker that he had at 18?

Much attention is given to fame, relationships, and chart hits. Yet, behind the scenes of MGK's success lies a story about a teenage love, a young mother, and a life far removed from the spotlight. Emma Cannon, MGK's first love, remains largely out of view but played a pivotal role in shaping his early years and his music.

Who Is Emma Cannon? A Teen Love That Started It All

Emma Cannon is not a familiar name in the social media age. She does not have public Instagram or TikTok accounts, and she prefers to keep her life private. Reports suggest she met MGK, then known as Colson Baker, when they were teenagers in Cleveland, Ohio. Cannon was still a teenager when she gave birth to their daughter, Casie Colson Baker, in 2008. MGK was just 18 at the time, making him a young father early in his career.

Their relationship was early on but significant. Cannon was MGK's first love and the woman who gave him his first child. Despite her low profile, she is described as deeply involved in her daughter's life. MGK has spoken publicly about her being an outstanding mother, publicly calling her the 'best mother I've seen first hand.' She has remained out of the limelight, choosing a quiet life away from the media glare.

The Connection to MGK's Music and Life

Fans have long speculated that MGK's 2013 song 'Her Song' is about Emma Cannon. The lyrics speak of regret and losing his 'dream girl', hinting at a relationship that was lost as he pursued his musical ambitions. Some reports suggest he met Cannon at a Blink-182 concert, an event that could have marked a turning point in his early life. The song reveals a sense of longing and perhaps guilt, themes that resonate with many who grow up young and face difficult choices.

Despite the distance now, MGK's respect for Cannon appears genuine. He has posted heartfelt messages on social media, wishing her a happy Mother's Day and praising her as an incredible mother. These gestures reflect a bond rooted in past love and shared responsibilities, even as he moves forward with new relationships.

MGK's Current Life and Relationship with Casie

While MGK is now with actress Megan Fox and has welcomed a daughter with her, his relationship with his first daughter remains close. Casie recently celebrated her 15th birthday, an occasion MGK marked with a series of affectionate Instagram posts. During a rare red carpet appearance at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in June 2025, Casie introduced her father before his performance, reaffirming their strong bond.

@mgkmagic mgk is a cool dad. 😇 fyi: mgk's cliché is the song of the summer. 📝: mgk performed cliche at the Nickelodeon 2025 Kids' Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on June 21, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. mgk's daughter Casie introduced mgk. Casie said, "Hey, I'm Casie. And I know no one really wants their parents at the party. But you [mgk], you're pretty cool. Give it up for my dad mgk." Again, mgk was dancing like a professional dancer while performing cliche live. FYI: mgk and casie are the cutest dad daughter duo. #mgk #machinegunkelly #colsonbaker mgk the girl dad of the year @mgk @Nickelodeon ♬ cliché - mgk

He describes himself as a 'cheerleader' for his daughter, emphasising his role as her biggest supporter. Their outings are infrequent but meaningful, with MGK often expressing pride in her growth. Their relationship is built on mutual trust and affection, with MGK openly sharing how much he values her opinion on his music and life.

Public Response

The public is largely supportive of MGK's past life, his relationship with Emma Cannon and daughter Casie Baker.

Of Emma Cannon, Reddit User long_lost_jumper says 'I really think it's amazing that they've managed to keep her identity private all this time! It's fantastic that everyone close to them respects and loves the family enough not to sell her identity to the papers.'

On TikTok, fans have a number of kind things to say about his public relationship with daughter Casie Baker. He is described by some fans as 'The best girl dad', and many of them have 'Mad respect for the relationship he worked to build with his daughter'.