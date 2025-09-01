Thousands of people marched across major cities in Australia and parts of Europe in recent weeks to protest against immigration policies, with campaigners citing strains on housing, jobs and public services while critics warned the rallies risk fuelling extremist sentiment.

Australia's 'March for Australia'

On Sunday, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in multiple Australian cities under the banner of the March for Australia. Protests were reported in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Canberra, drawing an estimated 45,000 participants nationwide, according to Reuters.

In Sydney alone, between 5,000 and 8,000 people joined the march, while in Adelaide organisers claimed as many as 15,000 took part.

Placards carried slogans demanding tighter border controls and linking immigration to soaring housing costs, overcrowded schools and stretched healthcare services.

The size of the mobilisation surprised many observers. Australia has seen contentious debates about immigration for decades, but rallies of this scale are rare.

Protesters argued that the government's migration targets were unsustainable at a time when rental costs and mortgage repayments have hit record highs.

The marches were not without tension. In Melbourne, clashes broke out between demonstrators and counter-protesters, leading police to deploy pepper spray to disperse the crowds.

Several arrests were made in Adelaide after scuffles erupted, though police later described the majority of the rallies as peaceful.

The federal Labor government condemned the events. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said far-right activists, including neo-Nazi groups, had attempted to hijack the protests to spread extremist propaganda.

'These rallies do not represent the values of inclusion and fairness that Australians hold,' he said, as reported by the Guardian.

Counter-demonstrations were staged in several cities by refugee advocates and community groups. They argued that immigration plays a vital role in addressing labour shortages, boosting the economy and enriching multicultural society.

Immigration Debate Spreads in Europe

While Australia witnessed its largest anti-immigration mobilisation in years, Europe has also seen rising street protests in recent months.

In the United Kingdom, demonstrations began in mid-July following the arrest of an asylum seeker in Essex. The incident sparked protests outside hotels used to house asylum seekers, with chants of 'Britain is full' and calls for mass deportations

According to Reuters, more than 100 arrests have been made in connection with the unrest, which saw property damage and clashes with officers.

Far-right groups such as Britain First, the Homeland Party and Patriotic Alternative were reported to have played a role in mobilising participants.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also weighed in, calling for Britain to opt out of certain human rights obligations to enable deportations.

The government has defended its asylum policies but faces mounting pressure to reduce numbers and end the use of hotels for temporary accommodation.

Counter-protests organised by anti-racism groups such as Stand Up To Racism have also been staged, demanding protection for migrants and refugees.

In Germany, immigration remains one of the most polarising issues ahead of upcoming elections. In February, tens of thousands of people gathered near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to oppose proposed immigration curbs backed by conservative parties and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Police estimated the turnout at more than 100,000, Reuters reported, making it one of the largest demonstrations on the issue in recent years.

Protesters argued that restrictive policies would harm Germany's economy, which relies heavily on migrant labour in sectors ranging from construction to elderly care.

Yet polls show a growing share of voters support tougher rules on asylum and migration, reflecting a wider shift in public sentiment.

In Ireland, sporadic protests have continued outside planned asylum centres, echoing demands for stricter limits on arrivals. The slogan 'Ireland is full' has appeared at several rallies, reflecting frustration over housing shortages and strained local services.

Social Media's Role

Organisers in both Australia and Europe claimed their actions were driven by practical concerns such as housing, jobs and public safety.

But rights groups and analysts warned that nationalist rhetoric was being amplified online, with hashtags demanding deportations and border closures trending across multiple platforms.

The rapid spread of protest footage on TikTok, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook has helped organisers coordinate across regions. At the same time, misinformation has circulated widely, fuelling conspiracy theories about migration policies being imposed by 'globalist' elites.

Political Fallout

Governments in Australia, the UK and Germany now face a delicate balancing act. On one hand, they are under pressure to address concerns about housing shortages, strained infrastructure and cultural integration. On the other, business leaders and economists warn that reducing migration too sharply could hurt economic growth and worsen labour shortages.

Analysts say the sheer scale of the rallies in Australia and the persistence of demonstrations in Europe show that immigration will remain a defining political issue through 2025.

For policymakers, the challenge is how to reassure citizens while maintaining the benefits of migration in increasingly diverse societies