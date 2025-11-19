KEY POINTS Ron Goldman, 25, was a waiter from Illinois who befriended Nicole Brown Simpson in Los Angeles.

He was killed with Brown Simpson outside her Brentwood home in June 1994, reportedly trying to intervene.

In November 2025, Simpson's estate accepts $58m wrongful death claim from Goldman's father.

Ronald Lyle Goldman was born on 2 July 1968 in Chicago and raised in nearby Buffalo Grove, Illinois, by his father Fred after his parents divorced when he was six. He grew up with his younger sister Kim and was remembered at school as a kind, sporty teenager who played tennis and soccer and was popular with classmates.

He graduated from Adlai Stevenson High School in 1986 and briefly attended Illinois State University before leaving after about a year. Goldman later enrolled for a short time at Pierce College after his family relocated to Southern California, but ultimately drifted toward hospitality jobs rather than a traditional university path.

Goldman's Move to California

In Los Angeles, Goldman worked a series of service roles – as a tennis instructor, occasional model and nightclub promoter – before landing a waiter job at Mezzaluna, an Italian restaurant in Brentwood. Friends said he was health-conscious, avoided alcohol, and dreamed of opening his own restaurant one day, even having a name in mind inspired by the Egyptian ankh symbol.

Through Mezzaluna, Goldman became friendly with regular customer Nicole Brown Simpson. The pair were acquaintances rather than close friends, but she trusted him enough to lend him her Ferrari on occasion – something he later described as 'one of the thrills' of his life.

What Happened on 12 June 1994?

Based on reports and court statements, on the evening of 12 June 1994, Brown Simpson's mother left a pair of glasses at Mezzaluna. Goldman volunteered to drop them off at Nicole's nearby Brentwood condominium after his shift, planning to meet friends afterwards. He never made it to that next stop.

Between 10:15 p.m. and 11 p.m., Brown Simpson and Goldman were attacked and killed outside her home. Investigators concluded that Goldman likely arrived as the assault on Brown Simpson was taking place and tried to intervene, making him an unintended victim who stepped into a violent scene.

The official autopsy recorded that Goldman died from 'multiple sharp force injuries', including stab wounds to the chest and abdomen that caused significant internal bleeding, as well as a deep neck wound. He also had numerous cuts and abrasions on his hands and arms consistent with defensive wounds, indicating he fought back against his attacker in his final moments.

Former NFL star O.J. Simpson, Nicole's ex-husband, was charged with the murders of both Brown Simpson and Goldman. After a lengthy, globally watched trial, he was acquitted of the criminal charges in October 1995.

Following Simpson's acquittal, the Goldman family pursued a civil case. In 1997, a California civil jury found Simpson liable for the wrongful deaths of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson and ordered him to pay $8.5 million (approximately £6.5 million) in compensatory damages to the Goldmans, plus a share of $25 million (approximately £19 million) in punitive damages split between the Goldman and Brown families.

In practice, very little of that money was ever collected. Over the decades, unpaid principal plus interest caused the Goldman claim to grow substantially. Fred and Kim Goldman remained highly visible advocates for victims' rights, setting up the Ron Goldman Foundation for Justice and frequently speaking about their son and brother to ensure he was remembered as more than just a name in a notorious case.

Is Goldman Family Still Fighting the Simpson Estate?

Simpson died in April 2024 at the age of 76 after being diagnosed with cancer. Following his death, Fred Goldman filed a creditor claim in Nevada probate court in July 2024, asking for just over $117 million (approximately £90 million) based on the original civil judgement plus accrued interest over nearly three decades.

On 15 November 2025, court documents showed that the executor of Simpson's estate, Malcolm LaVergne, had agreed to accept a revised claim from Goldman for nearly $58 million (approximately £44 million), saying the lower figure better reflected 'simple judgement interest calculations'. Goldman's lawyer, Michaelle Rafferty, called the acceptance a 'positive acknowledgement of the debt', but stressed that it does not mean the amount has been paid – only that the estate formally recognises it in the probate process.

LaVergne has said publicly that Simpson's estate is worth between US$500,000 and US$1m (approximately £381,000 and £763,000), and that whatever remains after administrative costs and outstanding tax debts to the IRS will go towards Goldman's claim. In reality, that means the family is unlikely ever to recover more than a small fraction of the $58 million now acknowledged on paper.

For Fred Goldman, however, the latest legal step appears to be about principle as much as money. For 31 years he has insisted that every possible avenue be used to hold Simpson financially accountable for Ron's death. The estate's acceptance of the claim, even if the assets fall far short, is another formal recognition of the jury's conclusion that Simpson was responsible for killing his son.

Remembering Ron Goldman

Beyond the legal filings and headlines, friends and family describe Ron Goldman as a warm, energetic 25-year-old who loved tennis, looked out for his younger sister and dreamed of building a life in California's restaurant scene. He was not a celebrity or public figure when he died; he became famous only because of the brutality of his death and the fame of the man accused of killing him.

Through memorials, foundations and their ongoing legal efforts, the Goldmans have consistently tried to keep the focus on who Ron was in life – a son, brother and friend – rather than only on the sensational trial that followed his murder.