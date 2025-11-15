Kim Kardashian got slammed by OJ Simpson's lawyer after she complained about being barred from buying his client's Bible given by her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

The reality star expressed her disappointment over the missed opportunity to buy the memorabilia in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians' that aired on 13 November.

What Kim K Said

Speaking with her consultant Ollie Ayling, the Skims CEO shared that she silently offered $15,000 to secure the Bible, but her private letter got leaked online and Simpson's estate executor rejected her offer immediately.

'I would've negotiated,' Kim K angrily stated on the show as reported by The Daily Mail. 'I guess I had a little too much faith in humanity for a minute there.'

Kim planned to give the Bible as a birthday gift to her younger sister Khloe, who would love to keep the memorabilia in their family's possession.

She claimed that her offer could go as high as $30,000 to secure the keepsake, which Robert gave Simpson on 18 June 1994, a day after his arrest.

The Bible came with a handwritten inscription from Robert, which reads, 'OJ, this book will help. God loves you and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book every day. God has a definite plan for your life. You are His child and He will use you again. I love you and God loves you. – Robert.'

What Simpson's Estate Executor Said

After Kim K's remarks, lawyer Malcolm LaVergne minced no words as he reacted to what the Hollywood celebrity said on TV.

'I like how she's trying to frame the story as I'm trying to keep it from her,' the lawyer told TMZ on Friday.

He also subtly roasted Kim's failed attempt to pass the Bar exam.

'No wonder she can't pass the bar. By the way, I've passed three. First time each. New York, Texas and Nevada,' he added.

The snarky remarks continued when he said, 'I will give her credit for being richer than me. No denying that.'

Kim K has yet to respond to LaVergne's statements.

Auctioning the Bible

Simpson's Bible eventually sold for $80,000, over five times more than Kim K's initial bid.

LaVergne stated that the estate has the legal right to auction it off publicly and is not allowed to engage in private transactions.

The identity of the winning bidder remains undisclosed.

In March, Simpson's estate executor explained to TMZ that Kim K's offer came 'too late to purchase it outside the auction.'

He also explained that her team contacted them in February when they heard that Simpson's belongings would be put up for auction, including the Bible from her father.

Kim K's camp wrote in an email that because of the item's sentimental value, 'All's Fair' actress is willing to pay $15,000 for it. But during that time, the Bible 'was already under contract and court order to be sold to pay off O.J.'s debt.'

The lawyer also mentioned that accepting the offer would be 'insane' due to the staggering legal fees needed to process a private sale, which could be as high as the amount she would pay. He also said that he do not want to risk getting a lawsuit from Goldin Auctions.