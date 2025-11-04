KEY POINTS Kim Kardashian steps into a legal role in Ryan Murphy's new drama 'All's Fair'

Public curiosity grows: Did Kim Kardashian finally pass the bar?

Kim Kardashian's latest role has reignited one of the most-asked questions about her: Did she ever pass the bar exam?

The reality star and entrepreneur stars as Allura Grant, a fierce divorce lawyer in Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama All's Fair, which follows a team of female attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to start their own powerhouse practice. Described as 'fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated', the women navigate 'high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks'.

The ensemble cast features Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, and Matthew Noszka, with Kardashian also serving as an executive producer alongside Murphy, Close, Watts, and Nash.

Kim Kardashian's Real-Life Legal Journey

Kardashian, 45, has been studying law since 2019 through an apprenticeship program that allows her to train under licensed attorneys instead of attending traditional law school. She previously passed California's 'baby bar' exam in 2021, marking a major step in her goal to become a licensed attorney.

In a recent interview, Kardashian revealed that she's 'weeks away from finding out if [she's] passed [her] law exams' but clarified that practising divorce law isn't in her plans. 'I'm more into criminal justice and reform work,' she said, adding that 'family law isn't really where my passion lies'.

Her interest in law was first documented through her prison reform advocacy, including work on clemency cases for nonviolent offenders. 'It was the wildest idea that I was going to law school — but it all makes sense. I hope I'm forever curious and always want to try new things,' she shared.

A Legal Role With Personal Parallels

In All's Fair, Kardashian plays a divorce attorney — a profession she admits she wouldn't likely pursue in real life. Yet, she acknowledges the irony, given her own high-profile divorces. 'Divorce is such a relatable topic,' she said, noting that she'd 'experienced it with [her] family and parents growing up'.

The Disney+ series dramatises the lives of powerful women handling messy celebrity breakups, a world not far from Kardashian's public persona.

'These women don't just play the game — they change it,' reads the show's official synopsis.

While the stories are fictional, Kardashian admitted her preparation came from real-world discipline: 'The last thing I would want is to be unprofessional, be late, or not know my lines,' she said, noting how she learned daily from veteran co-stars she called 'the best acting coaches in the world.'

Returning to Ryan Murphy's World

This isn't Kardashian's first collaboration with Ryan Murphy — the two worked together on American Horror Story: Delicate in 2023, where her performance as a Hollywood publicist received surprisingly positive reviews. That success encouraged Murphy to cast her in All's Fair, which reunites her with frequent collaborators like Sarah Paulson.

Murphy, known for championing women-led stories in Glee, Pose, and Feud, crafted All's Fair as part of his new multi-series deal with Disney+. 'Ryan was really intentional — he loves to uplift women and make female-led casts,' Kardashian said.

Balancing Fame, Family, and the Law

Despite juggling her fashion empire SKIMS, her reality series The Kardashians, and now acting, Kardashian insists her long-term passion remains in criminal justice reform. 'I don't live in expectation boxes,' she said. 'I love taking on constructive criticism, but I don't understand why people think you can't do something just because it's new.'

As fans await her bar exam results, the irony isn't lost: Kim Kardashian might still be an aspiring lawyer — but she's already playing one on TV.