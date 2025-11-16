US President Donald Trump has escalated his war with late-night television, launching a direct and personal attack on Late Night host Seth Meyers and demanding NBC dismiss him.

In a fiery post on Truth Social, Trump labelled Meyers a 'truly deranged lunatic' who is '100 per cent anti-Trump', claiming the comedian has 'no talent, no ratings or intelligence.'

The attack intensifies a political firestorm over whether the president is attempting to pressure broadcasters into silencing critical voices ahead of the 2024 election.

Trump's post drew immediate national attention, especially as it followed his recent celebration of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! suspension and his encouragement for networks to remove other critics.

Media law experts warn that a sitting president calling for the removal of individual broadcasters raises serious constitutional concerns about free speech and political targeting.

Meyers, however, addressed the controversy directly during his 3 November monologue. 'You can say I'm untalented. You can say I'm deranged. But I am not the one who talks endlessly about catapults on aircraft carriers', he told viewers, before rolling several clips of Trump discussing aircraft carrier launch systems.

He continued by mocking the president's priorities, telling the audience: 'If you are worried you will not be able to afford your next meal, good news: Donald Trump renovated a bathroom in the White House'. The monologue, covered by The Boston Globe and People, quickly circulated online.

Why Seth Meyers Remains A Persistent Trump Target

The timing of Trump's attack seems directly linked to NBC's decision to renew Late Night with Seth Meyers through 2028, a deal confirmed in May 2024.

This contract guarantees Meyers will remain on air throughout the entire next election cycle, a fact Trump dismissed as a 'sick rumour,' promising to 'find out' why the network would keep the host employed.

While Late Night does not top linear television ratings, NBC executives have previously defended their host, citing strong digital reach.

The programme's political clips, especially the long-form recurring segment A Closer Look, routinely generate millions of views online.

It is this segment, where Meyers frequently dismantles Trump's political rallies and statements in detail, that is believed to be the primary source of the president's ire.

Meyers, who built his reputation as head writer for Saturday Night Live and anchor of Weekend Update, has made sharp political commentary the signature of his show. Trump remains his most frequent target, and despite the president's claims the programme is failing, industry analysts report its audience has remained stable.

Donald Trump, Seth Meyers And The 'News Distortion' Question

While Trump's post is alarming, it is the potential for regulatory action that has legal experts worried. Although a number of online commentators claimed that FCC Chairman Brendan Carr shared Trump's post, there is no verified evidence that Carr reposted or endorsed the president's demand.

However, this is not the only source of concern. Carr has recently revived the FCC's 'news distortion' policy and has publicly criticised broadcast programmes that present what he considers politically misleading commentary.

Former FCC officials have warned that applying this policy, which is intended for actual news broadcasts, to a comedy or opinion programme like Late Night would be entirely without precedent.

Legal scholars argue this combination of direct presidential pressure and new regulatory scrutiny risks blurring the boundary between protected political speech and government coercion.

Trump has continued to target other presenters. After celebrating Jimmy Kimmel's suspension, he labelled both Meyers and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon as 'two total losers'.

As of now, NBC has not issued a public statement in response to the president's remarks. Seth Meyers remains under his new, multi-year contract, and there is no indication that his position is under any internal review.