Former Celebrity Big Brother winner Stephen Bear has been sentenced to a further 16 months in prison after breaching a restraining order protecting ex-partner Georgia Harrison, marking the latest chapter in the downfall of the once-prominent reality television personality.

Bear, 36, was jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court on 6 August after admitting harassment for repeatedly posting about Harrison online, despite being legally barred from contacting or referring to her following his 2023 conviction for sharing a private sexual video without her consent.

Why Stephen Bear Returned to Prison

Judge Christopher Morgan handed Bear an immediate 16-month prison sentence after ruling that his social media campaign deliberately targeted Harrison between March and July 2025 while she was pregnant.

The court heard Bear repeatedly published posts across Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube and Facebook, accusing Harrison of lying about the original case, claiming his trial had been 'fixed,' and encouraging followers to engage with content about her.

Judge Morgan said Bear's actions were calculated 'to ensure the maximum harm' to Harrison, rejecting his explanations as victim-blaming and saying he had left her 'at the mercy' of people who believed his 'lies and manipulation of the facts.'

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Harrison said Bear's behaviour left her feeling 'petrified' and caused significant anxiety during her pregnancy.

The restraining order has now been extended to also protect Harrison's mother and a close friend.

Stephen Bear's Original Conviction Explained

Bear's latest sentence stems from the same case that ended his television career.

In late 2020, he secretly filmed himself having sex with former Love Island contestant Georgia Harrison before uploading the footage to his OnlyFans account and sharing it through WhatsApp without her consent.

Following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, Bear was found guilty in December 2022 of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

He received a 21-month prison sentence in March 2023, was ordered to repay around £22,000 earned from the video, placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and made subject to a five-year restraining order.

Bear was released on licence in January 2024 after serving just over half of that sentence.

Reality TV Career Before Stephen Bear's Convictions

Before his legal troubles, Bear built a successful reality television career.

Read more Stephen Bear Back in Prison: Reality TV Star Jailed Again for Breaching Georgia Harrison Restraining Order Stephen Bear Back in Prison: Reality TV Star Jailed Again for Breaching Georgia Harrison Restraining Order

He first appeared on E4's Shipwrecked in 2011 before becoming a familiar face on MTV's Ex on the Beach. His profile grew further after winning the 18th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

He later appeared on Celebs Go Dating, Just Tattoo of Us and several seasons of The Challenge, becoming known for his controversial and attention-grabbing personality.

However, his television success was overshadowed by repeated controversies, including relationship scandals and inflammatory public comments.

Other Legal Problems Continue for Stephen Bear

Bear's legal issues extend beyond the restraining order breach.

Earlier this month, he also pleaded guilty at Thames Magistrates' Court to five offences involving failures to comply with sex offender register notification requirements. Those charges included failing to inform police about travel to Brazil, not reporting his return to Britain and failing to declare a new passport and bank cards.

His pregnant wife, Miami, attended Thursday's sentencing alongside Bear's mother and became visibly emotional as he was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Harrison welcomed the latest sentence and praised Essex Police for pursuing the case.

She said officers treated the offences as "the serious crime it is" and argued more women would feel safer if similar cases were handled with the same determination.