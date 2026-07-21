Online influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Miami on Saturday after British prosecutors issued fresh extradition warrants alleging seven counts of rape and sex trafficking offences involving multiple women.

The move has reignited scrutiny of the former kickboxer as a 2016 video of him striking an ex-girlfriend with a leather belt resurfaces, almost a decade after the footage first led to his removal from reality television.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that new UK charges involving four additional alleged victims had been authorised following evidence submitted by Bedfordshire Police.

The latest developments bring the total number of British complainants to seven and place the siblings back into formal legal proceedings in Britain.

Early Scandals and the 'Kinky Roleplay' Video

The resurfaced clip, which initially circulated via messaging applications before reaching television executives, depicted Tate shouting at a woman wearing underwear, whipping her repeatedly with a belt and slapping her across the face.

At the time, Tate defended the footage by stating that it was merely a 'kinky roleplay' video filmed consensually with a former partner from Ukraine, insisting that an unreleased longer edit showed both individuals laughing together.

He maintained that he paid for her travel to the UK and denied being abusive towards women, arguing that television producers were seeking a pretext to remove him from the programme.

The fallout from the tape coincided with public criticism of social media posts attributed to his personal account, which included derogatory racial slurs and abusive remarks directed at public figures.

Tate dismissed the posts, claiming he could not locate them on his social media profile and citing his mixed-race heritage to reject allegations of racism.

The controversy continued as he subsequently built an online following promoting male dominance to millions of young followers on X, despite being banned from major platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Allegedly, this act by Andrew Tate was the reason he and his brother were arrested. pic.twitter.com/dRErF4PVP6 — Saffron Sniper (@Saffron_Sniper1) July 20, 2026

Fresh Charges, Extradition Fight and Ongoing Cases

The legal charges have now expanded beyond those early television controversies.

UK authorities state that the newly authorised charges against Andrew Tate include seven counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault and nineteen offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

His brother Tristan, aged 38, faces one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating sex trafficking, with all alleged offences spanning between 2010 and 2017.

These new counts build upon prior UK allegations involving three other female complainants between 2012 and 2015, which include allegations of rape, bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.

Read more UK Brings 38 New Charges Against Andrew and Tristan Tate, Taking Total to 59 Before Shocking US Arrest UK Brings 38 New Charges Against Andrew and Tristan Tate, Taking Total to 59 Before Shocking US Arrest

Defence attorney Joseph McBride strongly condemned the latest charges as 'filth and slander' during a phone interview, expressing confidence that the UK extradition attempt would ultimately fail.

The brothers were taken into federal custody in Florida, having flown to Miami on a private jet in February 2025 following the lifting of travel restrictions in Romania, where separate exploitation charges remain unresolved.

Currently detained ahead of a magistrate hearing, the pair face an extradition process that will be reviewed by a US district judge, with authority resting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Whether diplomatic history or defence objections will halt their return to Britain remains to be seen.