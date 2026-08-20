Bryant Moreland, the disgraced YouTuber known online as EDP445, is once again facing scrutiny from law enforcement after prosecutors confirmed they are re-examining the 2021 sting operation that ended his career.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office says it is reviewing the case in light of statements Moreland made on camera in a newly released documentary. The film reignites a case that went unfiled for more than four years, despite footage that appeared to show Moreland travelling to meet someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

How a 2021 Sting Cost a Five-Million-Subscriber Channel

The operation took place in April 2021, when YouTuber Alex Rosen posed online as a 13-year-old girl and exchanged messages with Moreland. The documentary shows Moreland later arriving at a Bakersfield apartment complex, where he was confronted by Rosen and others involved in the sting, in scenes that mirror the format popularised by 'To Catch a Predator'.

The confrontation, dubbed the 'cupcake' incident by online commentators, became one of the most discussed stories on the internet within weeks of its release. Moreland's channel, which had close to five million subscribers at the time, was banned across major platforms almost immediately, and as public backlash mounted, he lost work.

Despite the scale of the fallout, Moreland was never charged. The Kern County District Attorney's Office has said it requested further information on the case in January 2022, but that material was never resubmitted, while the Kern County Sheriff's Office has said investigators did not receive sufficient evidence or cooperation from those involved in the original sting.

🚨BREAKING: EDP445's case has been re-opened following his viral documentary.



Back in 2021, he was caught in a sting operation trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl. pic.twitter.com/Xl48ZmYADg — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 19, 2026

A Documentary Forces the Issue

The renewed scrutiny stems directly from 'The Sick Mind of EDP445', a documentary from director Mike Clum that has drawn millions of views since its release. The film includes an interview with Chris Hansen, the former 'To Catch a Predator' host, who confronts Moreland directly about the 2021 encounter.

In one exchange, Hansen asks Moreland, 'You were trying to have sex with a 13-year-old girl?' Moreland replies, 'For the most part, yep.' Clum said Moreland's actions in 2021 and 2023 had been well documented online, but hearing them stated so directly on camera struck viewers as newly shocking.

The documentary also includes sexually explicit messages sent by Moreland to the 2021 decoy, along with his account of a relationship with someone he says was 15 in 2023, though no charges have been filed over that claim. Clum said he contacted both the Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office while making the film, but both declined to appear on camera.

Prosecutors Confirm a Fresh Review

The District Attorney's Office broke its silence this week, issuing a formal statement confirming the case is once again under consideration. 'We are re-examining the case in light of the statements made by the suspect in the documentary,' the office said.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office, by contrast, has stopped short of reopening an active investigation. 'We are aware of the documentary produced by Mike Clum about this case; however, at this time, we are not actively investigating the matter unless additional information becomes available,' the office said in a statement.

The District Attorney's Office did not directly address questions on California's statute of limitations, under which timelines for sex-crime charges involving minors vary significantly by offence and reporting date. Any decision on charges will likely hinge on details prosecutors have not yet made public, meaning the outcome remains uncertain.

What Comes Next

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For now, the case remains under review rather than formally reopened, and no charges have been filed against Moreland in connection with either the 2021 sting or the conduct he described from 2023. Whether the documentary's footage, including Moreland's on-camera admissions, meets the evidentiary threshold prosecutors previously said was missing remains an open question.

Proceeds from 'The Sick Mind of EDP445' are being directed to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, according to the filmmakers. Moreland has not issued a public statement responding to the District Attorney's Office's confirmation that his case is being looked at again.

Whatever prosecutors ultimately decide, the documentary has already returned Moreland's own words to the attention of the office that previously declined to file charges.