Disgraced reality TV star Stephen Bear was sent back to prison on Thursday after admitting he repeatedly breached a restraining order banning him from posting online about his ex-partner Georgia Harrison while she was pregnant. The former Celebrity Big Brother winner, now 36, was jailed for 16 months at Chelmsford Crown Court for harassment by breaching the order, which was linked to his earlier conviction over a secretly filmed sex tape.

Bear was first jailed in 2023 for filming himself and Harrison having sex in his garden and sharing the footage without her consent on OnlyFans and WhatsApp. That case put him on the sex offenders register, earned him a 21-month sentence and a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting Harrison or posting about her or the case. He served half of the original sentence before being released on licence.

How Stephen Bear's Social Media Campaign Landed Him Back in Prison

Read more Can You Sue Someone for a Viral Post? UK Defamation Law Explained for Social Media Can You Sue Someone for a Viral Post? UK Defamation Law Explained for Social Media

Between 1 March and 21 July 2025, prosecutors said Bear returned to social media and did exactly what the order barred him from doing. Using Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube and Facebook, he posted what the Crown Prosecution Service described as 'consistently posted messages of the most abhorrent and harmful type', attacking Harrison, casting doubt on his convictions, suggesting she and her mother had conspired to pervert the course of justice, and creating an online petition demanding a retrial.

Judge Christopher Morgan, who presided over the original trial, said the posting spree was designed to ensure the maximum harm was caused to Georgia Harrison, telling Bear: 'You knew all of that was untrue, and yet you posted it.' He said Bear had left Harrison 'at the mercy of any individual who had aligned themselves with your lies,' calling the campaign 'simply victim-blaming.' Senior crown prosecutor Andrew Young said Bear had 'used his platforms to amplify abuse and encourage others to target' Harrison.

Harrison, who did not attend the hearing, submitted a victim impact statement describing how Bear's renewed online presence left her 'feeling petrified', isolated and unsafe while pregnant, making the stress cause her to fear for her unborn child. 'I shut him out of my mind for a long time and it's not fair that he's managed to crawl his way back in,' she wrote.

Georgia Harrison Hails Police and Speaks of Fear

Since the sex tape case, Harrison, 31, a former The Only Way Is Essex and Love Island contestant, has become a prominent campaigner against violence against women and girls and was appointed MBE in 2025.

In a statement released through Essex Police, she praised officers for treating the case seriously. 'Essex Police took me seriously when so many women in my position are overlooked,' she said. 'They treated this as the serious crime it is, not a celebrity story.'

Detective Constable Swarv Stafin, who led the investigation, said: 'Stephen Bear's behaviour is not okay and it should not be normalised or accepted,' adding that sustained harassment causes 'a great deal of stress and anxiety.'

Bear arrived at court hand in hand with his wife, who is eight months pregnant, giving photographers a thumbs-up before appearing to cry briefly as his barrister argued for a reduced sentence. He shook his head as officers led him to the cells.

Judge Morgan extended the restraining order indefinitely, now covering Harrison, her mother and a friend. Young said: 'No woman should be made to live in fear because someone refuses to accept the restrictions placed on them by a court.'