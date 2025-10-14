It was the hair transformation no one saw coming. When Kate Middleton, known for her signature, glossy brunette locks, stepped out with a striking blonde look, the internet immediately erupted.

The bold new colour sent fans into a frenzy, sparking a wave of mixed reactions, with many loving the change while others dismissed it as a 'bad' wig.

Was It A Wig? An Expert Weighs In On The Rumours

Beauty expert Blake Johnson was convinced by the rumours, suggesting the new look was a wig.

He theorised that the Princess of Wales probably wore one due to her recent cancer battle, as patients often suffer from hair loss during treatment.

'It looks like a wig,' Johnson told RadarOnline. 'She's known for her long, lustrous, full, vibrant hair, and it is likely thinning due to all the treatment she's undergone'.

From A 'Positive Sign' To The Next Big Trend: How Experts Reacted

Not everyone, however, saw the hair as a cover-up. Katie Nicholl, a royal correspondent at Vanity Fair, viewed it as a positive sign of Kate's recovery.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, she saw it as a show of Middleton's 'new drive and new determination to really get back to where she left off' before her cancer diagnosis.

The New Royals author acknowledged that speculation about the Princess's health would likely continue. Nicholl noted, however, that Kate was in good shape and seemed to be 'on her way back to full health'.

Meanwhile, other stylists focused on the fashion statement. Neville Tucker, owner of Neville's hair salon, told Vanity Fair that while the Princess had sported 'blonde tones for a while', this was 'the blondest we have seen her', creating a 'dramatic' effect.

The hair expert predicted the famous 'Kate Effect' would soon be in full swing, expecting many to copy the royal's new hair colour.

'With Kate going blonder, it's likely to spark a trend where more people are going to be asking for blonde or honey-toned highlights,' Tucker added.

But the look wasn't without its critics, with some unflatteringly suggesting she was hiding grey hairs. The 'nasty comments' prompted Princess Diana's personal hairstylist, Sam McKnight, to leap to her defence on social media.

'A woman's hair is very personal to her, it's armour, defence, confidence and so much more'.

Blonde Today, Gone Tomorrow: The Swift Return To Brunette

Despite the buzz, the blonde era was short-lived. Just two days after making headlines, the Princess of Wales visited the American Express Stadium in East Sussex for a Women's Rugby World Cup match.

As patron of the Rugby Football Union, Middleton was in her element, smiling and cheering from the stands.

And as photos revealed, she was back to her signature brunette hair, styled in a loose half-updo.

