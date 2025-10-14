Kris Jenner shocked fans with an almost unrecognisable new face in a rare video where she was not wearing any makeup and looking as young as her famous daughters.

In the TikTok video shared by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, the mum of six appeared bare-faced while getting her hair dyed.

She was wearing a plain brown hoodie with her hair bunched up in a towel, highlighting her new flawless face. The reality star seemed to have her eyebrows and eyelids lifted and her age lines seemed to disappear.

She also has a noticeably tightened jawline, making her look younger than her actual age of 69.

Her new facelift also looked more natural since it does not have the usual 'pulled' look.

How did Kris Achieve Her Fountain of Youth?

According to RadarOnline, Jenner spent thousands on cosmetic surgery procedures to look like her celebrity daughters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

An insider claimed that the Kardashian mumager had a splurge to achieve her new look.

'Her facelift alone is whispered to have set her back $100,000,' the insider shared. 'But she's planning a long list of other cosmetic procedures as well, $20,000 on a boob job, $40,000 on lipo, $50,000 for a tummy tuck, and eyelid surgery that will put another $20,000 on her credit card.'

They also said: 'Kris has been tweaking and retweaking for years, so this will be just a tune-up, and then she's treating herself to a whole new wardrobe that will cost another whopping $300,000 to $400,000.'

The insider also mentioned that since Kris has a very expensive taste and opts to avoid wearing the same clothes twice, her bill for a new wardrobe could increase in the coming months.

Working with the 'Facelift Maestro'

Jenner's reps confirmed that she sought the help of renowned cosmetic surgeon Dr Steven M Levine to achieve her youthful glow.

Speaking with Page Six, the reps for Jenner shared, 'We can confirm that Dr. Steven Levine did Kris Jenner's recent work.'

However, the reps did not specify the types of procedures Jenner had to achieve her new look.

Dr Levine's list of celebrity clients allegedly includes A-listers, such as Demi Moore, Lindsay Lohan and Brad Pitt.

Kris' Platinum Blonde Era

Jenner pulled another surprise when she posted the result of the hair makeover from Appleton.

On her Instagram, Jenner debuted her new platinum blonde locks. Fans were amazed at her new look, stating her uncanny resemblance to her daughter, Kim.

'Kris is turning into Kim and Kim is turning into Kris,' one fan commented on Instagram. 'I'm confused. Who is this? Kris? Kim?' another one echoed.

Kim was also recently spotted looking like her mother when she debuted her new pixie cut during the Paris Fashion Week. Fans needed to take a double look to confirm that they were seeing the Skims CEO and reality show star instead of her mother.

Jenner added another post with her new blonde 'do, sharing that her new hairstyle was intended for the debut of Shark Beauty at Beverly Wilshire Hotel's CUT Lounge.