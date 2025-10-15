She's funny, fearless and followed by millions — and now she's rumoured to have captured the heart of one of Hollywood's most famous bachelors.

Meet Kat Stickler, the 30-year-old comedian and digital creator whose quick wit and relatable humour have made her one of the internet's biggest personalities. With 10.5 million TikTok followers and 3.5 million on Instagram, she's a powerhouse who turned everyday life into a career and herself into a household name among Gen Z and millennial fans.

From Family Pranks to Solo Fame

Kat first rose to prominence alongside her then-husband Mike Stickler, creating light-hearted prank videos and family skits that quickly went viral. The couple married in 2019 and soon announced they were expecting their first child, Mary Katherine, affectionately known as MK.

Their playful content made them one of social media's most beloved young families. But by 2021 fans noticed Kat appearing solo in her videos. The pair later confirmed their separation and agreed to co-parent MK, now six. Kat retained their Instagram platform while Mike took over the YouTube channel.

Since then, Kat has embraced her single-mum identity with confidence, transforming her content from couple comedy to honest, empowering reflections on parenting, healing and rediscovering joy.

In a 2023 interview with The House, she said her daughter remains her top priority, revealing she switches off her phone during family time so MK gets her full attention. That mix of honesty and humour has helped Kat build a community that sees her as both a best friend and a role model.

Comedy, Heartbreak and New Dreams

After her divorce, Kat briefly dated musician Cameron Walker, later admitting it had been a rebound. In 2024 she was linked to Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick, though their relationship was short-lived.

Despite her romantic ups and downs, Kat's focus has stayed on her craft. Her sketches draw inspiration from classic Saturday Night Live humour and performers such as Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart and Adam Sandler. She has said her dream is to one day appear on the iconic show that inspired her as a child.

Fans love her for being real — a woman who can laugh through heartbreak, raise a daughter with grace and still find joy in the chaos. That relatability has made her one of social media's most engaging voices.

Enter John Mayer

Now it appears her charm has reached new heights. According to US Weekly, John Mayer, 47, the Your Body Is a Wonderland hitmaker, is reportedly 'actively pursuing' the Florida-based influencer following the end of her recent short-term relationship.

Mayer, famous for romances with Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jessica Simpson, is said to be smitten with the quick-witted star. The unlikely pairing has sparked a frenzy online, with fans speculating whether the smooth-talking musician has finally met his match.

Kat has not addressed the rumours, choosing instead to focus on creating content and spending time with MK. But whether or not love is in the air, the internet's favourite funny girl is enjoying her moment.

From single-mum struggles to viral success and now whispers of romance with a rock star, Kat Stickler is living proof that humour, heart and a little authenticity can take you all the way from TikTok to Hollywood's spotlight.