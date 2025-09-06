Shares in Tylenol-maker Kenvue tumbled after reports that US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is preparing to unveil a controversial autism study.

The forthcoming research is expected to link prenatal Tylenol use and folate deficiencies to developmental disorders, triggering fierce debate, investor jitters and a storm of online speculation.

Critics allege pharmaceutical interests are trying to suppress the findings, with users on X claiming RFK Jr. is being 'pushed away from the people'.

A Report That Could Shake Big Pharma

According to a report in the Washington Post, Kennedy's Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) plans to release findings suggesting that autism may be associated with acetaminophen use during pregnancy and low folate levels.

The report is also expected to recommend a specific type of folate-based treatment for easing autism symptoms in some patients.

This comes as a seismic shock to Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, whose stock dropped more than 9% on Friday.

The company defended its product, pointing to years of FDA-backed studies finding no causal link between acetaminophen and autism.

'We have continuously evaluated the science and continue to believe there is no causal link,' Kenvue stated, while warning against drawing conclusions before the final HHS report is published.

The Clash Between RFK Jr. and Corporate Power

For Kennedy, this isn't just science, it's a political and cultural flashpoint. His critics, including Democratic rivals, have accused him of spreading fear and misinformation, while his supporters argue he is bravely challenging a pharmaceutical industry with too much power.

'We are using gold-standard science to get to the bottom of America's unprecedented rise in autism rates,' HHS said in response to mounting speculation.

Yet many argue that the tone of official statements reflects unease about what Kennedy's findings might mean for decades of accepted medical advice.

Big Pharma, meanwhile, faces its own crisis: a potential erosion of public trust. Some commentators have suggested that corporate pushback has less to do with scientific disagreement and more to do with protecting profits.

Internet Users React: 'Now We Know Why They're Pushing Him Out'

The controversy is far from confined to Washington boardrooms. Social media has erupted with heated takes.

One X user wrote: 'Big Pharma deserves to be held accountable for every autistic American.' Another posted bluntly: 'Wow... Now we know why they're pushing SO hard to get him out.'

This growing wave of online sentiment underscores a crucial reality: Kennedy's autism report isn't just a scientific debate, it's become a lightning rod for wider frustration over corporate influence, government transparency, and parental fears about childhood health.