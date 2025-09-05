Woman Rescued at 7-Eleven Using Covert Hand Signal

A silent hand gesture saved a woman from domestic violence at a 7-Eleven, emphasizing the vital role of discreet nonverbal communication in saving lives.

In Alhambra, California, a woman subtly used the 'Signal for Help' behind her back while inside a 7-Eleven, prompting a vigilant bystander to call police.

The gesture, tucking the thumb into the palm and folding the fingers over it, originated with the Canadian Women's Foundation in 2020 and spread globally via social media. Her prompt rescue and the ensuing arrest of the suspect underscore the urgent need for awareness and response to such tools.

Devised During Crisis, Saving Lives in Reality

The Signal for Help was created by the Canadian Women's Foundation in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic as a discreet, single-movement hand gesture to indicate domestic abuse and request aid, designed for both video calls and in-person situations.

The gesture involves holding the hand up, tucking the thumb into the palm, then folding the other fingers down to trap the thumb. Its viral reach via TikTok and social media helped embed the signal as a global awareness tool, leading to rescues in multiple cases.

Rescue at 7-Eleven

A woman inside a 7-Eleven in Alhambra, California, used the signal behind her back while standing next to her alleged abuser. A bystander recognised the signal and called the police, prompting a swift response.

Body-camera footage shows officers separating the pair outside, where the suspect, identified as 38-year-old John Palombi from Glendora, tried to flee but was quickly caught. Officers discovered Palombi had an active warrant and was carrying a stun gun; he remains held without bail, with a court appearance scheduled for 11 September 2025.

Carmen McDonald of the Survivor Justice Center in Los Angeles stated: 'People do want to help ... the fact that someone understood what the message was. It is amazing to me', underscoring both societal willingness to assist and the signal's effectiveness.

Not the First Time a Signal Stopped Abuse

In November 2021, a 16-year-old girl from North Carolina used the same 'Signal for Help' hand gesture, tucking her thumb into her palm and wrapping her fingers over it, while a family member drove on Interstate 75 in Kentucky. A passing motorist noticed the gesture, recognised it from TikTok and alerted local deputies. The police intervened swiftly and arrested the alleged kidnapper, identified as 61-year-old James Herbert Brick.

Another case happened just this June 2025, in Navarre, Florida, when a Jersey Mike's employee discovered a crumpled note in the ladies' room bearing the message: 'HELP! Please help me get home!' including a name, phone number and address.

The worker notified her manager and contacted the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies reviewed surveillance footage and linked the note to a woman who had visited the shop with her pro-wrestling boyfriend. She later confirmed months of abuse, isolation and injuries, prompting his arrest on charges including kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Responding Safely Matters

While the Signal for Help is not a catch-all solution, it empowers survivors with a discreet tool to signal danger. The Canadian Women's Foundation and partners stress that it means 'reach out to me safely', not necessarily to call emergency services unless explicitly requested.

Their responder guides recommend asking yes-or-no questions or reaching out via another channel, like text or email, to maintain security.

Other non-verbal distress strategies exist, such as drawing a black dot on the palm, using code phrases like ordering a 'pizza' or alerting bartenders with 'Angel Shots'. However, these have limitations and risks depending on the context.

Technology and AI-driven detection of the signal raise privacy and ethical dilemmas, as the gesture was intended to leave no digital trace.

However, this life-saving incident reaffirms that a simple, well-publicised hand signal can mean the difference between silence and safety, if we all know how to see it and what to do next.