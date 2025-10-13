In London's bustling Victoria Park, the East London Mosque's Muslim Charity Run sparked outrage on 12 October 2025, barring women and girls over 12 from its 5km fundraiser despite billing it as 'inclusive' and family-friendly.

This annual event, raising funds for community welfare since 2012, allows men, boys, and girls under 12 to participate, but enforces strict gender segregation that critics decry as regressive and unlawful under the Equality Act.

As social media erupts with accusations of sharia creep overshadowing British values, the mosque defends its policy as standard for single-gender sports, leaving families divided and authorities investigating.

The Run's Rules: Segregation in a Public Park

The Muslim Charity Run, organised by the East London Mosque Trust in Tower Hamlets, drew around 500 participants on 12 October 2025 for a 5km loop through Victoria Park, starting at 10:00am after a community warm-up.

Billed on the mosque's website as promoting fitness, faith, and community spirit, it has operated annually since 2012, generating income for education and social welfare from its £5.6 million ($7.4 milion) yearly budget, including £10,000 ($13, 000) government grants. Entry rules explicitly exclude women and girls over 12, permitting only males of all ages and younger girls, a policy unchanged for over a decade without prior backlash.

Organisers cite cultural sensitivities around mixed-gender exercise, framing it as a safe space for boys and young girls, though no separate women's event was announced. This setup mirrors the mosque's internal prayer segregations but extends into public leisure, raising eyebrows over access to green spaces funded partly by taxpayers.

Critics' Fury: Sexism and Silent Feminists

Outrage flooded social media after the event, with former Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie posting on X on 12 October 2025: 'Women and girls over the age of 12 have been banned by the medieval East London Mosque from taking part in a Muslim 5K charity fun run being held in Victoria Park... Segregation is unlawful, but when the question was put to London's Mayor Khan by the Mail on Sunday he refused to comment.'

Segregation is unlawful, but when the question was put to London’s Mayor Khan by the Mail on… — Kelvin MacKenzie (@kelvmackenzie) October 12, 2025

Feminist Kellie-Jay Keen of Party of Women slammed it as 'plainly unlawful' and 'regressively sexist', questioning the mosque's £5 million revenues and government ties while ignoring women's rights. Baroness Shaista Gohir of Muslim Women's Network UK warned of an Equality Act breach, asking why girls under 12 qualify but teens do not.

Instagram user Farahyd89 repeatedly queried: 'Why aren't women allowed to join?' highlighting absent liberal protests in London's 'woke' heartland. Columnist Khadija Khan decried multiculturalism's role in normalising women's oppression, with Reddit threads echoing fears of sharia's grip on public life.

Mosque's Defence: Legal Loopholes and Community Focus

A mosque spokesman countered on 12 October 2025: 'The suggestion that our event breaches the Equality Act is entirely incorrect. Single-gender sporting events are lawful under Section 195 and Schedule 23 of the Act, and are common across the UK, including the Women's Run Series, Nike Women's 10K, and gender-segregated swimming at Orthodox Jewish facilities.'

Leaders emphasised the run's alignment with faith-based norms, insisting it fosters cohesion without discrimination, akin to other religious exemptions. The Equality and Human Rights Commission confirmed it would 'assess the case' after complaints, while Mayor Sadiq Khan stayed silent despite queries.

Amid a May 2025 Charity Commission warning over financial oversight, critics probe if such policies undermine the trust's welfare claims. As debates rage, the incident spotlights tensions between cultural autonomy and gender equity, urging clearer guidelines for faith-led public events in diverse Britain.