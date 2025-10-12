Thinking of retiring at 66? You may need to reconsider. Millions of UK residents will soon have to wait longer to claim their state pension, as the government is set to raise the qualifying age from 66 to 67.

The change, legislated in the Pensions Act 2014, will be phased in over two years, beginning in 2026 and fully implemented by 2028, as reported by the Daily Express. Those born between 6 March 1961 and 5 April 1977 will be directly affected. While the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will notify impacted individuals by letter, experts advise checking your eligibility now to avoid any future income gaps.

Why the Pension Age Is Rising

The increase is a response to long-term demographic and economic pressures. With people living longer and the population ageing, the cost of state pensions is climbing. Currently over £175 billion annually, the cost is projected to reach nearly 8% of GDP within 50 years, up from 5.2% today.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has commissioned a new review, citing the need to ensure the system remains 'sustainable and affordable for generations to come'. The review, due in March 2029, will consider updated life expectancy data and retirement adequacy, with input from independent experts like Dr Suzy Morrissey and the Government Actuary's Department.

Could the Pension Age Rise to 68 Sooner?

While the current timetable sets the rise to age 68 between 2044 and 2046, previous reviews have recommended accelerating that timeline to between 2041 and 2043. The new Labour government may revisit this proposal amid growing concerns about fiscal responsibility.

Rachel Vahey, head of public policy at AJ Bell, noted that 'successive governments have treated the issue like a hot potato', but the latest review could force decisive action. Helen Morrissey of Hargreaves Lansdown added that healthy life expectancy—currently in the early 60s—must be a key consideration, as many people may struggle to work into their late 60s without financial hardship.

What You Should Do Now

If you are nearing retirement, it is essential to:

Check your state pension age using the DWP's online calculator .

. Review your private pension savings to ensure you can cover any gap years.

Consider delaying retirement if you were born between 1961 and 1977.

Stay informed about future reviews and policy changes.

Financial advisers recommend building a buffer to account for potential delays, especially if further increases are introduced.

A Shifting Retirement Landscape

The rising state pension age is part of a broader trend across developed nations, where governments are adjusting retirement policies to reflect changing demographics. While the move may help stabilise public finances, it places new pressure on individuals to plan for longer working lives.

For now, those born in the affected years should prepare for the 2026–2028 transition and stay alert to changes that could push the retirement age even higher.

