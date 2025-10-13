Over the weekend, Canterbury Cathedral became the unlikely target of a digital firestorm. A new art installation titled 'Hear Us' has provoked a ferocious online controversy, with US Vice-President JD Vance calling it 'really ugly', with Elon Musk echoing the outrage, reposting the comment with 'shameful'.

The Church of England defends the exhibit as a bridge to marginalised communities, including Punjabi, black and brown diaspora, neurodivergent, and LGBTQIA+ communities.

Unveiling 'Hear Us': Bridging Ancient Stones and Contemporary Voices

Poet Alex Vellis and curator Jacquiline Creswell spearheaded the 'Hear Us' temporary art installation at Canterbury Cathedral. During workshops held in September 2025, participants from diverse groups were invited to scrawl graffiti-style questions to God.

Questions like 'Why did you create hate when love is by far more powerful?' and 'Does everything have a soul?' now adorn the cathedral's pillars and walls in bright vinyl stickers. These echo the site's own historical markings—masons' symbols, pilgrim crosses, and Christograms etched over centuries. Officially opening on 17 October 2025 and running until 18 January 2026, the exhibit uses removable decals and is included with standard admission.

Vellis described the work as 'the language of the unheard', a chorus joining forgotten voices through time. Creswell framed the questions as a form of modern prayer, seeking divine solace. This bold fusion of ancient architecture and contemporary expression aims to amplify younger perspectives, transforming the UNESCO site into a living dialogue on spirituality.

The Digital Backlash: Vance, Musk, and a Torrent of Tweets

The online controversy erupted on 10 October 2025 when JD Vance posted on X: 'It is weird to me that these people don't see the irony of honoring "marginalized communities" by making a beautiful historical building really ugly', sparking tens of thousands of views and replies branding it cultural vandalism.

It is weird to me that these people don't see the irony of honoring "marginalized communities" by making a beautiful historical building really ugly. https://t.co/j7GEtCFsMY — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 10, 2025

Elon Musk reposted Vance's comments with 'shameful', intensifying critics' claims that the Church of England despises its heritage. Some likened the cathedral to a 'Peckham car park', while one visitor called it 'sacrilegious'. X users decried the 'disruptive' red scrawls as an assault on sacred spaces, ignoring the fact that the stickers are temporary.

Conservative outlets amplified the backlash, with Human Events posting on X: '"Ugly": Canterbury Cathedral graffiti exhibit slammed by JD Vance, Elon Musk', garnering over 2,500 views and igniting debates on modern faith dialogue versus tradition.

"Ugly": Canterbury Cathedral graffiti exhibit slammed by JD Vance, Elon Muskhttps://t.co/kfcStKVl4E — Human Events (@HumanEvents) October 13, 2025

The viral storm highlights tensions between preserving historical legacies and embracing inclusive art. Critics appear to overlook the exhibit's reversible design and its respectful intent.

Cathedral's Defence: Temporary Art as Catalyst for Candid Prayer

Dean David Monteith defended the installation on 12 October 2025, stating: 'This exhibition intentionally builds bridges between cultures, styles and genres and allows us to receive the gifts of younger people who have much to say and from whom we need to hear much.'

He praised its 'rawness' and 'disruptive' authenticity, musing: 'Above all, this graffiti makes me wonder why I am not always able to be as candid, not least in my prayers.' Amid the online meltdown, the cathedral acknowledged mixed visitor reactions—delight from some at its thought-provoking edge, discomfort from others—yet stressed that its temporary status ensures no lasting harm to the Grade I listed structure.

To deepen understanding, the cathedral will host historic graffiti tours and artist talks from 17 October 2025. These events aim to contextualise the project within the site's pilgrim-marked past. Supporters argue the project revitalises marginalised communities' engagement with sacred spaces, fostering genuine, unfiltered spiritual inquiry in a deeply divided world.