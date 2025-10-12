It sounds like a scene from a blockbuster film: a drug-laden speedboat carves through the waves of the Gulf of Oman, desperately trying to outrun the law. Above, a Royal Marine sniper in a Wildcat helicopter takes aim while flying backwards. With a single, perfectly placed shot, the speedboat's engine is silenced, bringing a high-stakes chase to a dramatic halt.

This daring operation, led by HMS Lancaster and supported by 42 Commando Royal Marines, resulted in the seizure of over £35 million in illegal narcotics, as reported by Metro UK. It stands as one of the most technically complex drug interdictions in recent Royal Navy history.

Aerial Precision in Motion

The sniper, a member of the elite Maritime Sniper Team from Plymouth-based 42 Commando, was deployed from the Wildcat helicopter launched from HMS Lancaster.

As the drug boat attempted to flee, the helicopter was skilfully manoeuvred into a reverse hover to create a stable firing platform. With the target vessel bouncing across the waves, the sniper fired, striking the engine and bringing the chase to an abrupt end. Two other boats involved in the smuggling attempt were abandoned by their crews after trying to dump their cargo overboard.

Lt. Guy Warry, the Wildcat pilot, described the moment as a career-defining experience: 'Being the Wildcat pilot carrying out a live weapons firing on drug-running skiffs whilst flying backwards to provide a stable platform for the snipers was definitely a career highlight'.

£35 Million in Narcotics Seized

Once the boats were secured, Royal Navy boarding teams recovered more than 1.5 tonnes of illegal drugs.

The haul, with an estimated street value exceeding £35 million, included:

Crystal methamphetamine

Heroin

Cannabis concentrate (hashish)

Officials say the bust significantly disrupted a major trafficking route and prevented illicit profits from fuelling organised crime and extremism.

Hoofin' shootin' 👏💪



Pinpoint accuracy from @RoyalMarines snipers of @42_commando in an @815NAS Wildcat from @HMSLANCASTER stopped traffickers in their tracks as their engine was disabled while trying to flee with £35m illegal drugs in the Gulf.



🔗https://t.co/Cx7mb3HFci pic.twitter.com/vAVMiSAS4I — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) October 12, 2025

First Use of Non-Lethal Disabling Fire in the Region

This mission marked the first time UK forces have used non-lethal disabling fire in the Gulf of Oman.

The tactic—targeting engines rather than personnel—allowed the Royal Navy to neutralise the threat without casualties. This action sets a precedent for future maritime security operations in the region.

Commander Sam Stephens of HMS Lancaster praised the operation's precision and coordination: 'I'm hugely proud of the team's professionalism, patience, and skill throughout what was a protracted chase'.

Government and Military Praise

Minister for the Armed Forces Al Carns called the mission 'remarkable' and a testament to the training of UK personnel.

'Halting a boat travelling at 40 knots with a single non-lethal shot from a Royal Marines sniper is remarkable, and a real testament to the skill and training of our personnel', he said.

HMS Lancaster has been operating out of the Royal Navy's Middle East hub in Bahrain since late 2022, and this success adds to its growing list of high-impact operations.

For more in-depth coverage of global security and defence operations, tune in to IB Times UK.