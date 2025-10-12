British passports are getting a new design featuring His Majesty King Charles III's Coat of Arms by end of the year, the Home Office has announced.

The updated passports will showcase distinct images of the United Kingdom's most recognisable landscapes, including Ben Nevis, the Lake District, Three Cliffs Bay, and the Giant's Causeway, representing all its four nations.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship Mike Tapp said the changes marks a new era in the history of the British passport. He added: 'It also demonstrates our commitment to outstanding public service – celebrating British heritage while ensuring our passports remain among the most secure and trusted in the world for years to come.'

Passport's Royal Update

This update is the first complete redesign of British passports in five years, following their switch from burgundy to dark blue after the UK's departure from the European Union.

Since 2023, passports have been produced in the name of the King, with the title 'His Majesty' appearing on the pages. However, the late Queen's coat of arms still features on the cover of current passports.

The King's coat of arms displays the rounded Tudor Crown — his chosen royal cypher upon ascending the throne in 2022. Rather than an abrupt transition, the new royal symbols have been gradually introduced across everyday items such as coins, stamps, and banknotes, throughout the transition from one reign to another.

Government officials have announced that passports bearing the coat of arms of Queen Elizabeth II would continue to be valid until their expiration date. They advise travellers to check the validity of their documents and renew them well ahead of any planned trips.

From December 2025, British passports will start to feature His Majesty King Charles III’s Coat of Arms and new images of iconic UK landscapes.



The new design includes world-leading security features - making our passports more secure than ever. — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) October 11, 2025

The introduction of the redesigned British passports not only represents a symbolic shift under King Charles III but also highlights the UK's commitment to blending tradition with innovation.

The revamp of the British passport is more than simply an aesthetic change; it heralds a new era in a rich national tradition.

By integrating modern security measures with distinctly British imagery and royal symbolism, the update serves as both a tribute to national identity and a practical step forward in border protection.

As the new design rolls out by the end of the year, the passport will have undergone a redesign that will further solidify its position as a potent symbol of history and global trust.

Strengthening Border Security

According to a statement posted on Gov.uk, the new British passport design will be the most secure ever produced since it uses cutting-edge anti-forgery technology. Enhanced holographic and transparent elements will make the documents harder to tamper with or replicate while making it still easier to verify.

This contributes to the government's Plan for Change, aimed at reinforcing border security and reducing the risk of illegal entry into the UK.

First introduced in 1915, the modern British passport has continually evolved to stay ahead of counterfeiters. A watermark was added in 1972 as one of its earliest security features, and since then, His Majesty's Passport Office has introduced dozens of additional measures. These include details that are hard to copy and can only be seen under UV light.

The latest redesign also comes as His Majesty's Passport Office reports record performance. In the first half of 2025 alone, over 3.8 million passports were issued. An impressive 99.7% of applications where no further information was required were completed within three weeks, above the target of 98.5%.