A frustrated job applicant demanded for companies publicly list salary ranges on job postings, citing the current lack of such information as a source of frustration. Job hunting is often described as both excruciating and tiresome, and per the applicant, one of the most challenging aspects for job seekers is determining their worth when applying to different companies.

This woman has argued that clear salary ranges should be a mandatory component of job postings on all platforms and job boards, as this information can significantly aid job seekers in evaluating their worth across different companies.

Companies Hide Pay In Job Postings

Jess Goodwin expressed frustration on Instagram Threads regarding the lack of pay transparency in the corporate world, particularly for job seekers. She shared a personal experience from a recent job application process, highlighting the importance of companies being upfront about salary expectations with potential employees.

"A couple of weeks ago I applied to a full-time remote job and was asked to include my desired salary. There wasn't a range in the listing, and at this point, I usually don't bother applying if there isn't a reasonable pay range," Goodwin wrote.

Although the job seemed enjoyable and the application process was brief and straightforward, Goodwin's initial hesitation persisted. Nevertheless, she decided to proceed with the application. Goodwin later reflected that this experience was a stark reminder of the futility of applying for positions at companies that lack salary transparency.

Following application submission, Goodwin received an email from the HR department requesting the completion of a Google form outlining experience, preferred approaches to specific scenarios, and related inquiries.

Goodwin pointed out that one of the questions asked was whether she was comfortable with the offered salary, nearly $30,000 less than her stated expectations in the application. Baffled by this inconsistency, Goodwin noted, "Why bother to ask for an applicant's desired salary if you're going to disregard it?"

"Why not include the salary in the job description to begin with if you're going to mention it in the next step in the process?" she added. Goodwin drafted a polite email to HR, declining to complete the form. She clearly outlined her reasons for this decision, explaining the significant discrepancy between her salary expectations and the proposed compensation.

Within three minutes of sending her email, Goodwin received a swift response from the company informing her they had moved to another candidate.

Job interviews, particularly with large corporations, can be daunting due to their unpredictable nature. For instance, an earlier report indicates that Tesla CEO Elon Musk employs unconventional questioning techniques, hiring only those who can successfully navigate his unique approach. Compounding the stress is the increasing trend of companies omitting salary ranges from job postings.

Employers' Fear Of Wage Transparency

This lack of transparency can lead to frustration, as candidates may find themselves undervalued, as Goodwin's experience highlights. Recent data from Indeed Hiring Lab reveals a significant increase in salary transparency within job postings. While only 18.4 percent of online job listings advertised salaries in February 2020, this number surged to 50 percent by August 2023.

This positive trend is largely attributed to the implementation of pay transparency laws across various states and municipalities. New York State is the most recent addition to the growing number of regions mandating pay transparency.

Following in the footsteps of California, Colorado, and Washington, New York now requires employers with at least four employees to disclose salary ranges in job postings. This legislation promotes fair compensation practices and empowers job seekers by providing upfront information about potential earnings.

However, some companies express concerns that openly disclosing salary information could negatively impact recruitment efforts and accelerate employee turnover. This apprehension stems from the fear that employees and potential candidates will become more aware of salary disparities within the industry and seek employment opportunities offering higher compensation.

Salary transparency has the potential to streamline the hiring process and promote fairness. By providing upfront salary information, companies can save time and effort for both applicants and recruiters.

Instances like @sugardreams15's experience underscore the frustration of encountering lowball offers after multiple rounds of interviews. Transparent salary ranges could prevent such situations and foster a more equitable hiring landscape.

As pay transparency laws gain traction, the job market is evolving. With more upfront salary information, candidates can make informed decisions, and companies can foster a culture of fairness and equity.