A visitor from deep space is once again stirring debate here on Earth. The interstellar object, 3I/ATLAS, has been labelled 'simply a comet' by acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy. But one prominent Harvard astrophysicist isn't convinced, arguing that 'key anomalies' remain unresolved and that the case is far from closed.

Dr Avi Loeb told Newsmax on Thursday that while experts may insist the object is conventional, the scientific method demands clear evidence, not just appeals to authority. He also took direct aim at what he sees as a 'sluggish bureaucracy' preventing crucial data from being released. This confrontation sets the stage for a scientific puzzle that pits official explanations against intriguing, unexplained data.

The Seven-Jet Puzzle of 3I/ATLAS

At the heart of the mystery are seven jets reportedly emanating from the object's surface. Loeb explained that while these could be natural, they also open the door to more exotic possibilities.

'These jets could be pockets of ice evaporating due to sunlight', Loeb said. 'Or it could be thrusters'.

This latter suggestion, however speculative, is the core of the puzzle. To solve it, Loeb stated that the key will be measuring the speed and mass flow of the jets. Without that data, he argues, it is impossible to be certain.

Does the Data for 3I/ATLAS Add Up?

Adding to the intrigue, Loeb's own calculations suggest the 'normal comet' explanation may not hold water. The sheer volume of material apparently flowing from the seven jets seems inconsistent with the object's likely size.

'I did a calculation that there isn't enough surface area to a natural comet to accommodate the amount of mass flowing through these jets', Loeb explained. 'There is definitely a puzzle here to be resolved'.

NASA's 'Walks Like a Comet' Stance on 3I/ATLAS

NASA's acting Administrator, Sean Duffy, remains unconvinced by these anomalies. Speaking the night before Loeb, Duffy offered a more clear-cut assessment.

'It walks like a comet, talks like a comet, struts like a comet. It's a comet', Duffy stated confidently, arguing that the object's appearance aligns with natural explanations.

A New Mystery: Where Are the 3I/ATLAS Photos?

Part of the debate has now shifted to a lack of new data. Duffy defended NASA's absence of new imagery since early October, saying the release of additional photos of 3I/ATLAS had been delayed by 'manpower shortages' during the recent federal shutdown.

Loeb, appearing on 'Finnerty', countered that this excuse was insufficient for the 45-day delay since the Oct. 2 High Resolution Imager (HiRISE) pass (which should have provided key high-resolution photos). Loeb argued this could not all be blamed on the shutdown.

'There are people involved in the high-rise camera who are not government employees... they definitely had plenty of time', Loeb said.

He clarified that he had 'no issue' with Duffy personally, suggesting he was 'basically repeating what people are telling him'. The larger problem, Loeb argued, is 'bureaucracy taking over science'. He expanded on this point, directly slamming the agency's lack of speed. 'It just shows you how sluggish this system of bureaucracy is', Loeb stated. 'I don't necessarily think they're trying to do something on purpose. It may be just bureaucracy taking over science'.

3I/ATLAS and the Battle for Evidence Over Authority

For Dr Loeb, the entire 3I/ATLAS affair highlights a deeper issue in the scientific community: the rush to conclusions based on authority rather than evidence.

'The foundation of science is the humility to learn, not the arrogance of expertise', Loeb said. 'It doesn't make sense to say, 'the experts say', and therefore you should believe it. It makes sense to say, 'Here is the evidence, and it's a comet beyond a reasonable doubt because of this and that'.

Until that evidence is presented (including the delayed photos), Loeb remains sceptical. He said he hopes new imagery will be released 'in the coming days', finally allowing scientists to determine whether 3I/ATLAS is simply an exotic comet, or something that truly defies conventional explanation.

With crucial high-resolution photos of 3I/ATLAS caught in a 45-day bureaucratic limbo, the debate over its nature has only intensified. Is this interstellar visitor a simple comet, as NASA suggests, or do its seven mysterious jets point to something more? And will the evidence, when it finally arrives, be worth the wait?

The scientific community—and the public—are watching. What do you believe is the real story behind 3I/ATLAS and the delayed photos?