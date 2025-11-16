Chris Eubank Jr. remains one of British boxing's most intriguing figures — a world-class athlete whose public profile contrasts sharply with his fiercely guarded private life.

While speculation about his romantic status surfaces every few months, there is still no verified indication, as of late 2025, that the middleweight star is married.

No Marriage, but a Partner Is Reported

While Eubank Jr has never publicly announced a wedding, he has confirmed he is expecting twin boys with a long-term, but very private, girlfriend. He gives very little away about her — no joint red-carpet photos, no interviews.

Instead, he maintains a carefully controlled public presence built around boxing, family (particularly with his father Chris Sr.), and discipline.

The 'Eight-Week' Self-Imposed Sex Ban

One of the most unusual and often-discussed aspects of Eubank Jr's preparation is his self-imposed 'sex ban' in training camp. He has stated more than once that he abstains for eight weeks when gearing up for a big fight.

As he put it in a past interview:

'Before a fight, I go eight weeks without sex. ... Week by week, the longer you withhold, you build testosterone.'

In a more detailed breakdown, he said:

'Usually I go eight weeks without sex. I abstain for eight weeks. ... I'm going to abstain for two weeks for you. ... Canelo Alvarez, [Gennady] Golovkin, they get eight weeks. [Billy Joe] Saunders gets four weeks. Conor Benn gets two. Jake Paul will get one week.'

This is not just superstition: according to Eubank Jr, he believes that withholding sex helps build his testosterone as his training intensifies.

Why He Chooses Secrecy

His decision to keep his personal life out of the limelight seems deliberate. He has expressed that his primary focus is his career and legacy, not being a tabloid personality. In a Guardian interview, he reflected:

'A lot of women can't handle that. ... I've felt the effects of being with a girlfriend before a training session. The next day I felt flat. On the off chance that not having sex for two months is going to help me, I'll take the off chance.' The Guardian

His guarded stance on relationships pairs neatly with his other fighting rituals, like strict weight cuts and intense training camps.

Personal Life by the Book, but Still Human

Though he's secretive, Eubank Jr does open up slightly when asked about his mindset. Speaking to Piers Morgan, he said:

'Boxing teaches you discipline, it teaches you mental stability, it teaches you how to deal with impossible odds ... my father not being part of my life anymore ... I understand that ... I'm here ... getting ready for the biggest fight of my life.'

This reveals a man whose life is both intensely personal and intensely public — a paradox he seems comfortable navigating.

The Bottom Line

As of 2025, there is still no credible confirmation that Chris Eubank Jr. is married, despite persistent rumours surrounding his relationship status. What is known is that he is expecting twins with a long-term partner who intentionally keeps out of the public eye.

Eubank Jr. has also spoken openly about one of his more unusual training habits: he claims to abstain from sex for up to eight weeks during fight camp, sometimes reducing this to two weeks depending on the opponent. In a sport where bravado often fuels the brand, his quiet, carefully controlled approach to his private affairs stands out — and even his belief in pre-fight celibacy is offered only as a rare glimpse behind the curtain.