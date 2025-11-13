A video showing two women at Second Reformed Church in Kalamazoo threatening to call police on a homeless woman seeking to sleep in the car park has ignited widespread outrage, with the church receiving hundreds of angry phone calls and emails since the footage went viral this week. The incident, which originally occurred in September 2024, has resurfaced amid a growing trend of social media users documenting how churches respond to people in crisis.

'I Just Want to Sleep Here': Video Sparks National Outrage

The video, which has received over 5 million views across TikTok and other platforms, shows the homeless woman pleading with two church members who told her she must leave the property or face police intervention. 'Just want to park my car and sleep. I'm not bothering anybody by being here. I don't cause any trouble. All I do is park my car here and sleep. That's it. I don't know where else to go', the woman said as she filmed the confrontation.

The woman explained in separate footage that she parks in church car parks overnight to sleep, then leaves in the morning. Rather than offering assistance or directing her to resources, the two women at Second Reformed Church filmed her whilst demanding she depart immediately.

The church's Facebook page has also been taken down. In a statement posted to their website, the church acknowledged the incident and said they are reviewing their policies.

Church Says it's Facing Threats After Backlash

'A video involving a past interaction at our church has been circulating online and has raised concerns within our community', the statement read. 'We take this matter seriously and continue to review our policies to ensure they align with our values to creating a safe, welcoming environment to everyone'.

The church also reported receiving threats directed at staff, families and partner organisations using the building. Some social media commenters have claimed the church removed one of the individuals involved from leadership when the incident originally occurred in September 2024, though this could not be independently verified.

Viewers have claimed to file complaints with the IRS Exempt Organizations Division, arguing that institutions enjoying tax-exempt status based on serving the public good should not be harassing vulnerable people. The Second Reformed Church not only takes offerings during services but also features donation links on its website.

A Broader Reckoning for America's Churches

The incident is part of a broader wave of viral videos testing how religious institutions respond to people in need. Recently, TikToker Nikalie Monroe's experiment calling 39 churches across America whilst pretending to be a desperate mother needing baby formula went viral, with only 9 offering immediate assistance.

Monroe's calls revealed stark disparities, with some megachurches hanging up mid-conversation or requiring days-long approval processes, whilst others, including a Buddhist temple and Islamic centre, offered immediate help. The trend has sparked intense debate about whether churches truly serve their communities or maintain their tax-exempt status whilst providing little actual aid during emergencies.

The timing of the Second Reformed Church video's resurgence has amplified public anger. It was reposted this week as Americans face economic pressures following government benefit reductions, including disruptions to SNAP benefits in several states.

Whilst churches are not legally required to provide emergency assistance to anyone who asks, they maintain non-profit status specifically based on serving the public good. The viral video has reignited calls for churches to forfeit their tax exemptions if they refuse to serve their communities, with some social media users compiling spreadsheets tracking which institutions 'pass or fail' tests of Christian charity.