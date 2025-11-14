The competition for the Miss Universe 2025 crown intensified on Friday as 120 delegates from around the globe showcased their confidence and style at the official swimsuit fashion show in Pattaya, Thailand.

Held at the spectacular Columbia Pictures Aquaverse, the event saw each delegate take to the runway, with pageant experts and fans closely watching for the candidates who could pull ahead of the pack.

While many delegates impressed, the representatives from the Philippines and Colombia, in particular, solidified their status as formidable contenders, each bringing a unique energy to the stage.

Miss Universe Philippines 2025, Ahtisa Manalo, set a high bar, turning up the heat with a 'goddess-like glow' that captured the audience's attention. Strutting in a vibrant green two-piece swimsuit, she delivered an elegant and commanding walk.

Manalo's queenly composure was on full display as she navigated the runway, her look completed with nude heels, gold dangling earrings, and loose, beachy waves.

The Filipina beauty queen, who was crowned in May, has been a consistent fan favourite. Her performance in Pattaya is seen by many as a major step in her quest for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown.

Vanessa Pulgarin: Colombia's Powerhouse Contender

Equally mesmerising was Colombia's Vanessa Pulgarin, a delegate who has been on the international pageant radar for years. The 34-year-old model, communicator, and entrepreneur brought a seasoned and powerful presence to the swimsuit stage, demonstrating the poise that won her the Miss Universe Colombia 2025 title.

Pulgarin's journey to the Miss Universe stage was a testament to her perseverance. She was previously first runner-up in her national pageant in 2017, later representing Colombia at Miss International. Her return to the pageant world was highly anticipated, and her win in September was celebrated by fans who admire her platform.

Pulgarin champions mental health awareness, responsible social media leadership, and sports as a tool for well-being. This blend of advocacy and runway experience makes her one of the most well-rounded candidates in this year's competition.

The Road to the Crown for Vanessa Pulgarin and Other Delegates

With the swimsuit fashion show now complete, the delegates face the next crucial phase of the competition. The online voting for various categories remains open on the pageant's official app, allowing fans to support their favourites.

From here, the contestants will prepare for the high-stakes preliminary competition and the national costume show, where their individual stories and cultures will be highlighted. These events will be critical in determining who advances to the finals.

All eyes will be on frontrunners like Pulgarin and Manalo as they head towards the grand coronation night. The final event is set to take place on November 21 at the Impact Muong Thong Thani Arena in Bangkok, where one of the 120 delegates will be named the new Miss Universe.