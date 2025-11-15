Cody Shane Detwiler, known online as WhistlinDiesel, has been taken into custody in Williamson County, Texas, following allegations of sales tax evasion related to his purchase of a 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo.

According to court documents, Detwiler and his company, WhistlinDiesel, LLC, are accused of attempting to 'evade or defeat' state sales tax of about £380 ($500) or more.

His bond was set at £1.5 million ($2 million), but he managed to secure his release by posting approximately £15,180 ($20,000).

Following his release, he posted a photo of his mugshot and video of his arrest on Instagram, addressing the incident directly and providing followers with a first-hand account.

Detwiler wrote, '[Six] cops showed up at my door and said they had a warrant for 'Tax Evasion.' They didn't explain why or how or when, and I still don't know.'

Detwiler also sought to assert his compliance with tax obligations. He stated, 'I have ALWAYS paid ALL of my taxes and I'm still not sure what this is all for, I didn't get a notice of any sort leading up to this. There is a court date set and I will give active updates.'

Photos and videos quickly went viral, igniting discussions whether the arrest is legit or not.

Viral Arrest Fuels Questions

Detwiler posted a photo of his mugshot on Instagram with a caption, '100% real, not AI.' The photos and footage shared by Detwiler himself circulated rapidly online and drew immediate reactions from his millions of followers.

Some defended him jokingly, with one of them writing: 'I think they're mad they didn't get invited to your party.' Others expressed scepticism, saying: 'The vest and everything this looks like some sort of setup.'

Public records indicate that Detwiler was taken into custody on Wednesday, 12 November, at approximately 12:30 PM local time and released later that afternoon between 3:06 PM and 3:24 PM local time.

Social media users noted the unusual timing and rapid release, fuelling speculation about whether the incident was entirely real or partly a content stunt. This is despite the public records, and the videos and photos Detwiler posted on his Instagram.

YouTuber WhistlinDiesel (Cody Detwiler) was arrested for tax evasion.



He has been released on a $2,000,000 bond.



Bro has been on a steady decline for awhile now pic.twitter.com/NgtUPJ74cZ — Algovich (@Algovich_) November 13, 2025

Inside WhistlinDiesel's Content

Detwiler has cultivated a massive following since launching his WhistlinDiesel YouTube channel in 2015, amassing over 10 million subscribers.

Self-proclaimed as 'CEO of Destruction,' his content is defined by extreme car stunts. These are often referred to as durability tests, where he drives, crashes, or destroys high-value vehicles for entertainment.

Some of his most notorious videos feature the Ferrari F8 Tributo, which he previously drove into fields, exposed to farm animals, and ultimately set on fire—all to captivate and shock his audience. His daring, often chaotic style has made him a divisive personality, which is admired for audacity by fans but criticised for recklessness by others.

Turning Stunts and Chaos into a Fortune

Financially, Detwiler has leveraged his online fame into considerable earnings. Sources estimate his net worth at approximately $5 million, generated through YouTube ad revenue, sponsored content, affiliate deals, and merchandise sales.

In 2023, he expanded his media reach by signing with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), a major talent agency representing actors, influencers, and media personalities. This partnership aims to broaden his presence across multiple platforms, including television, online content, and potential brand collaborations.

His content thrives on chaos, audacity, and spectacle, cultivating a persona that blurs the line between performance and reality. Obviously, this becomes a factor contributing to the ongoing debate about his arrest.

For fans and critics, WhistlinDiesel represents both the opportunities and the controversies that come with turning extreme online content into a multimillion-dollar career.