Earlier this year, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden shocked the world when he renounced royal titles of five of his grandchildren. However, during his Christmas speech, he finally addressed the reason behind his decision.

Reflecting on the year passed and the future to come, the 73-year-old monarch sent out Christmas wishes to people around the world. According to People, he even discussed the challenges faced by Sweden and the rest of the world. However, before ending the speech, he talked about "streamlining the Swedish royal family." The measure that forced him to take away the royal titles of the children of Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill, and Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia. As per the new order, Madeleine's children Leonore, Nicolas, and Adrienne, and Carl Philip's children Gabriel and Alexander are no more the members of the royal house.

"Earlier this year I made a decision to define what is called the royal house. The decision was to make clear who within the royal family will act as official representatives of Sweden in the future. For me, this is a way of clarifying what expectations are," he explained as quoted.

"It will hopefully be helpful when my grandchildren eventually carve out their own future. But, to that day, it is far away," he added.

Nevertheless, the five grandchildren may have lost their title of Royal Highness, they will continue to hold the titled of prince and princesses. The publication notes that these titles will be personal, and in the future, their spouses or children will hold no entitlement to them.

Earlier, responding to the king's decision Madeleine welcomed this opportunity for her children's greater good. She said this will provide them a chance to "shape their own lives as private individuals in the future."

Carl Philip reportedly reacted to the decision in a positive manner, too.

"We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Meanwhile, the eldest of Carl Gustaf's grandchildren were excluded from the decision. Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar will retain their titles and continue to be part of the royal household being the children of the Crown Princess Victoria, the next in line of succession.