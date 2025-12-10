Staff at the Louvre museum in Paris have voted to hold a series of strikes, claiming that the world-famous institution is suffering from poor maintenance and a lack of security. The decision to take industrial action was supported unanimously by the workers present at the vote.

Union representatives state that the museum is struggling to cope with the high volume of daily visitors and that the physical condition of the building is deteriorating. The strike action threatens to disrupt access to the home of the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo for thousands of tourists.

Christian Galani, a representative from the CGT union, provided a stark report on the current situation at the former royal palace. Speaking to the press, he described the facility as 'run-down' and unable to meet the demands placed upon it.

'We are in a run-down museum which has shown its security weaknesses,' Galani stated. The union argues that the current number of staff is insufficient to manage the crowds and maintain safety standards. The unanimous vote indicates a high level of agreement among the workforce regarding these grievances.

A Palace In Disrepair

The union's description of the Louvre as 'run-down' points to ongoing issues with the building's infrastructure. Employees have reported various maintenance failures that affect both their working conditions and the visitor experience.

These issues include malfunctioning air conditioning systems, which can pose risks to delicate artworks, and security doors that do not operate correctly. Staff argue that these physical problems make it difficult to secure the building effectively.

Galani has called for a 'change of gear' in how the museum is managed. The striking workers believe that the administration has prioritised high ticket sales over the necessary upkeep of the site and the welfare of its employees.

According to the staff, when equipment fails or the building becomes too hot, it is the front-line workers, such as security guards and receptionists, who must deal with the complaints and frustration of the public. They contend that without significant investment in the facility and its workforce, the quality of the museum will continue to decline.

The Security Void And Art Activism

A primary motivation for the strike is the concern regarding security breaches and the safety of the collection. The union has highlighted recent incidents involving performance activists as evidence that current security protocols are inadequate.

A notable example occurred recently when protesters threw soup at the Mona Lisa. Although the painting was protected by glass and remained undamaged, the ease with which the activists bypassed security checks has caused alarm among the guards.

Staff members report that they do not have the resources or numbers to perform thorough screening checks at the entrances. This lack of resources leaves the museum vulnerable not only to political activists but also to pickpocket gangs that operate within the crowded galleries.

The workers are demanding a complete review of security measures. They argue that they cannot guarantee the safety of the art or the visitors if staffing levels remain low and security equipment is not updated to meet modern challenges.

The Economics Of Mass Tourism

The industrial action also addresses the issue of overcrowding at the museum. The Louvre regularly welcomes more than 30,000 visitors per day. Critics and union officials describe this volume as turning the museum into a 'cultural theme park,' placing excessive pressure on the limited number of security personnel.

The union suggests that the drive to maximise visitor numbers creates an unsafe environment for both staff and tourists.

The 'change of gear' requested by the union likely includes demands for hiring more staff or reducing the number of daily tickets sold to manage the flow of people better. For tourists, including those travelling from the UK, the strikes present a risk of closure and cancelled visits.

The staff maintain that unless the Ministry of Culture addresses these structural and security deficits, the strikes will continue, potentially leaving the museum's entrances closed to the public.