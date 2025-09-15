Romania has confirmed that a Russian-made drone entered its airspace and remained there for nearly an hour before leaving without incident. The breach, detected on 13 September, was tracked by Romanian jets that were authorised to engage but held fire due to concerns about collateral damage, the country's defence minister said.

The incursion is the latest in a pattern of drone activity along NATO's eastern flank that has heightened concerns in Bucharest and across the alliance. Analysts say the flights are part of a wider strategy by Moscow to probe NATO's response as the war in Ukraine continues to spill into neighbouring regions.

Incidents Confirmed

Romanian Defence Minister Ionuț Moșteanu told reporters that the drone, identified as a Russian-made Geran, crossed into national airspace before departing through the Danube Delta near Chilia Veche. No damage, casualties or declared threat to civilians was reported.

Just a week earlier, Polish authorities reported that 19 drones had entered their airspace. NATO aircraft were scrambled, with several of the drones shot down. According to The Guardian, such breaches have become more frequent along the alliance's eastern borders.

Fragments from drones have also been found in Romania's Tulcea County on several occasions in recent years, though it has often been unclear whether they were deliberately aimed at Romanian territory or strayed during Ukrainian air defences.

NATO's Strategic Response

Romania has introduced legislation allowing its military to shoot down unauthorised drones during peacetime, although rules of engagement are still under review, Reuters reported. Poland's foreign minister, Radosław Sikorski, has described the repeated flights as 'Kremlin tests' of alliance defences.

In response, NATO has launched a new mission, Operation Eastern Sentry, aimed at reinforcing air and ground defences along its eastern border. France, Germany, Denmark and the UK are among member states contributing forces and aircraft, according to the Financial Times.

These moves reflect concern that drone incursions are not accidents but calculated provocations designed to probe alliance unity. Defence analysts say the incidents allow Russia to gather intelligence and assess NATO's willingness to escalate.

Risks and Diplomatic Tensions

Romania has condemned the latest breach as a violation of sovereignty, while EU officials have voiced solidarity with Bucharest. Romanian jets frequently scramble to monitor intruding drones but often avoid engagement to reduce the risk of escalation or unintended civilian harm, according to Axios.

Legal and diplomatic constraints continue to shape how NATO members respond. Engaging long-range drones carries the risk of misidentification, accidental strikes or an escalation that could broaden the conflict. Some officials argue that Russia may be deliberately exploiting these legal grey areas.

The Russian government has not commented publicly on the reported incursions. In the past, Moscow has dismissed similar claims as fabrications or unintended spillover from operations in Ukraine.

What Lies Ahead

Romania's experience underscores the difficulty NATO faces in managing drone incursions that blur the line between provocation and accident. While no lives have been lost and no damage confirmed in recent violations, the growing frequency of these incidents has pushed the alliance to strengthen its defences.

The broader question for NATO is not only why drones are entering Romania's skies, but how member states can respond firmly without triggering a wider conflict. For now, the alliance is attempting to strike a balance between deterrence and diplomacy while preparing for further breaches along its most exposed frontier.