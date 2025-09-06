Baseball fans are fuming after a viral clip from Citi Field showed a man snatching a foul ball straight out of the hands of an elderly supporter during the New York Mets' 19-9 win over the Miami Marlins on 29 August.

The ugly grab, which drew gasps from broadcasters and spread like wildfire on social media, has been likened to recent unsportsmanlike scenes at the US Open and reignited debate over whether common courtesy is vanishing from the stands.

Ugly Moment at Citi Field

Catching a foul ball is usually one of the purest joys of attending a baseball game, but one disturbing moment at Citi Field has soured the experience for many.

During the Mets' 19-9 win, a grown man was filmed wrestling a foul ball away from an elderly fan in the stands. The prized souvenir came from a Xavier Edwards foul off Mets reliever José Castillo in the seventh inning.

The video quickly spread across social media and even drew commentary on the SNY broadcast. Former Mets star Keith Hernandez said, 'Guys fighting over the ball, come on now,' while Gary Cohen added, 'Wait a second, give it to a kid. [He] took it away from an old guy.'

Viewers were left cringing at the lack of courtesy in what should have been a feel-good fan moment.

A guy rips a baseball from another man's hands pic.twitter.com/WEXEXlE2hG — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) September 2, 2025

Being rude is becoming more common. Courtesy, manners & defference seem to be going away replaced by, " I outnumber you & I'm bigger than you, what are you going to do about it."

Our society is breaking down. https://t.co/Ch2Cqv5iVW — Brian Russelburg (@silvervisage) September 3, 2025

Comparisons to US Open Outrage

The Citi Field clip did not emerge in isolation. It followed a string of viral fan controversies nearby at the US Open, which is taking place at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

Earlier in the week, Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek was widely criticised after snatching a hat intended for a child from fellow player Kamil Majchrzak following a victory over Karen Khachanov.

In another unsettling moment, a spectator attempted to unzip Jannik Sinner's bag as the men's world No.1 celebrated a win over Alexander Bublik.

These incidents have fuelled conversations about sportsmanship, entitlement, and how quickly fan behaviour can spiral into viral embarrassment.

Viral Sportsmanship Lessons

While foul balls are rare mementos that fans treasure, the Citi Field video reignited the debate over who should receive them.

Many online commenters argued that such souvenirs should be given to children, or at the very least not ripped away from elderly fans.

The comparison to the US Open hat-snatching incident only amplified the backlash, with many suggesting a worrying trend of selfish behaviour in sports stands.

In today's digital age, these moments are not confined to the stadium. A single clip can spread globally within minutes, turning minor fan missteps into major talking points.

For athletes, broadcasters, and sports organisations, it has underscored how sportsmanship extends beyond the field of play.

POS ruined the ball game for their family... Look at the son's face 😔 pic.twitter.com/79sdgqUCSE — Aleciwice⚡ (@aleciwice) September 3, 2025

The Internet will find him. He'll be next! pic.twitter.com/XLTOeOenX4 — Zin Craig Matthews, aka "Dr Ruthless" (Scot FM) (@ZinCraig) September 3, 2025

I like this trend - catching and calling out these greedy assholes...do we have his name and place of business yet? — California Patriot (@ashesdephoenix) September 2, 2025

Jannik Sinner walked over to give his towel to a fan after his win at the U.S. Open.



Meanwhile, someone standing nearby tries to steal something from Jannik’s bag.



Awful behavior… wow.

pic.twitter.com/AYzxqdiTJD — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 2, 2025

A Pattern of Poor Conduct?

The Citi Field foul ball fight and the US Open controversies share a common thread: the idea that fans are forgetting the communal spirit of live sport. Instead of celebrating victories together, viral moments increasingly capture selfish grabs, awkward confrontations, and questionable ethics.

As Hernandez and Cohen suggested on-air, perhaps the simplest solution is also the best: hand the ball to a child, preserve the joy of the moment, and remember that sometimes it's not about owning the souvenir but about sharing the memory.