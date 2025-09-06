Not Again! Grown Man Snatches Baseball From Elderly Fan Days After Polish CEO Sparked Outrage
The viral Citi Field foul ball incident has fans comparing it to recent US Open fan scandals, raising questions about sportsmanship.
Baseball fans are fuming after a viral clip from Citi Field showed a man snatching a foul ball straight out of the hands of an elderly supporter during the New York Mets' 19-9 win over the Miami Marlins on 29 August.
The ugly grab, which drew gasps from broadcasters and spread like wildfire on social media, has been likened to recent unsportsmanlike scenes at the US Open and reignited debate over whether common courtesy is vanishing from the stands.
Ugly Moment at Citi Field
Catching a foul ball is usually one of the purest joys of attending a baseball game, but one disturbing moment at Citi Field has soured the experience for many.
During the Mets' 19-9 win, a grown man was filmed wrestling a foul ball away from an elderly fan in the stands. The prized souvenir came from a Xavier Edwards foul off Mets reliever José Castillo in the seventh inning.
The video quickly spread across social media and even drew commentary on the SNY broadcast. Former Mets star Keith Hernandez said, 'Guys fighting over the ball, come on now,' while Gary Cohen added, 'Wait a second, give it to a kid. [He] took it away from an old guy.'
Viewers were left cringing at the lack of courtesy in what should have been a feel-good fan moment.
Comparisons to US Open Outrage
The Citi Field clip did not emerge in isolation. It followed a string of viral fan controversies nearby at the US Open, which is taking place at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.
Earlier in the week, Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek was widely criticised after snatching a hat intended for a child from fellow player Kamil Majchrzak following a victory over Karen Khachanov.
In another unsettling moment, a spectator attempted to unzip Jannik Sinner's bag as the men's world No.1 celebrated a win over Alexander Bublik.
These incidents have fuelled conversations about sportsmanship, entitlement, and how quickly fan behaviour can spiral into viral embarrassment.
Viral Sportsmanship Lessons
While foul balls are rare mementos that fans treasure, the Citi Field video reignited the debate over who should receive them.
Many online commenters argued that such souvenirs should be given to children, or at the very least not ripped away from elderly fans.
The comparison to the US Open hat-snatching incident only amplified the backlash, with many suggesting a worrying trend of selfish behaviour in sports stands.
In today's digital age, these moments are not confined to the stadium. A single clip can spread globally within minutes, turning minor fan missteps into major talking points.
For athletes, broadcasters, and sports organisations, it has underscored how sportsmanship extends beyond the field of play.
A Pattern of Poor Conduct?
The Citi Field foul ball fight and the US Open controversies share a common thread: the idea that fans are forgetting the communal spirit of live sport. Instead of celebrating victories together, viral moments increasingly capture selfish grabs, awkward confrontations, and questionable ethics.
As Hernandez and Cohen suggested on-air, perhaps the simplest solution is also the best: hand the ball to a child, preserve the joy of the moment, and remember that sometimes it's not about owning the souvenir but about sharing the memory.
© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.
- MOST POPULAR IN Sports