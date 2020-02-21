Noah Schnapp is putting speculations to bed that Will Byers is gay, and explains that his"Stranger Things" character is still making up for the lost time he spent in The Upside Down.

Fans have wondered about Will's sexuality after Mike told him off for not liking girls. In Season 3, he told Will "it's not my fault you don't like girls." That line made fans think that Will is gay.

On the contrary, Schnapp said that the character has not matured yet. Will is not into relationships just yet, unlike his friends who have girlfriends. He would rather spend his time role-playing for Dungeons & Dragons (D&D).

"There's nothing set in stone. Some people perceive it as Will could be gay, asexual or whatever," Schnapp said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, adding, "Or, like how I see it, he was stuck in the Upside Down, and he was away for so long that all of his friends started growing up while he was in this other world."

Fans may remember that Will was in The Upside Down for quite some time. Hopper and Joyce rescued him there. He may have survived, but the traumatic experience lingered. He still felt the pull of the dark place.

The "Waiting for Anya" star noted that Will's friends have all grown up when he came back from the dark place. As for Will, he "was still a kid who still wanted to do little kid things like play D&D."

"He wasn't ready to face this maturity and get into relationships. So, I think that's what Will is going through right now," Schnapp explained.

In the same interview, the actor expressed his excitement about "Stranger Things" Season 4. He revealed that he has read the first four scripts and said they are "amazing." He shared that he cannot wait to see where the creators, The Duffer Brothers, "go with the rest of the season."

Schnapp said he always looks forward to shooting the Netflix series and reuniting with his "Stranger Things" family. He said he loves working with them and that it is his "favourite thing in the world."