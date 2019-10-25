Megan Mullally will be missing in action in two episodes in Season 11 of the NBC series "Will & Grace." She has reportedly asked for time off from filming amid rumours of a feud between her and her co-star Debra Messing.

According to TV Line, the 60-year-old comedian has asked for a "temporary leave of absence" from the sitcom. This means that she will be two episodes short for her return as Karen Walker on the 18-episode final season of the show's revival. The two episodes she will be MIA from are slated to air later in Season 11.

The site did not specify the reason for her absence but hinted at the rumoured "friction on the set" between her and Messing, who plays Grace Adler. The reported tension started earlier this year, after fans noticed that the two actresses had unfollowed each other on social media. Mullally also unfollowed Sean Hayes, who returns as Jack McFarland, on Instagram.

Likewise, the Instagram page for "Will & Grace" does not have recent photos of the co-stars together. Messing fuelled the speculations when she shared a photo of the cast in August, but without Mullally.

However, Eric McCormack, who still has Mullally among his Instagram followers, dismissed the feud rumours in September. McCormack, who plays Will Truman in "Will & Grace," called the reports "crazy" because the cast members get along fine with each other.

"It seems crazy. It is crazy!" I think people worried about that entirely too much," he told Us Weekly, adding, "the four of us get along like a house on fire, we always have."

McCormack likewise denied speculations that "Will & Grace" is ending because of the rumoured feud between Messing and Mullally. The Canadian actor said that the show is ending because they want "to make sure that it ends up properly."

Messing and Mullally, as well as their representatives, have yet to address the feud rumours. If there is one, then Mullally does not appear to let that affect her work and the show. She recently took to Twitter to announce the release of Season 11 of "Will & Grace" on Thursday. She shared a short clip to express her excitement at the show's return on NBC.