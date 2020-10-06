Manchester United is not in its best form. Over the weekend, they were thrashed by Tottenham Hotspur, 1-6 at Old Trafford. Consequently, they are aiming to add more firepower to their squad. In the process, they just signed former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.

Cavani had left PSG at the end of June. He has now signed a one-year contract with the Red Devils. So far, the 33-year-old Uruguay international has scored 341 goals in 556 club appearances. This includes a record of 200 goals in 301 matches for the Ligue 1 giants. He also has 50 international goals in 116 games for Uruguay.

According to BBC, Cavani said, "Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world. I've worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to represent this incredible club. I have played in front of some of the most passionate supporters in football during my career and I know that it will be the same in Manchester. I cannot wait to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere. I have had a conversation with the manager and this has increased my desire to wear this beautiful shirt."

There is a huge possibility that Cavani's first game for Manchester United could be against PSG in the UEFA Champions League on October 20. However, before that, Man United will face Newcastle United in the Premier League on October 17.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are currently 16th on the table after collecting only three points from their first three league games. The 47-year old Norwegian is eager to turn around his side's fortunes after United conceded six goals.

Consequently, Solskjaer's job is on the line. He has high hopes on Cavani to help resurrect United's lost glory. The question remains whether the Urguayan can contribute anything meaningful to the Premier League side. Cavani is 33 years old, but he indeed is a world-class athlete.

Although Cavani has signed a one-year contract with the Red Devils, his term will be extended after 2021 if he contributes heavily to United's success this season. Now, it has to be seen if United's decision to sign Cavani proves fruitful or not.