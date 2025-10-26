Donald Trump is facing renewed criticism after falsely claiming that Canada's advertisement featuring former US President Ronald Reagan's anti-tariff remarks was 'fake' and possibly created using artificial intelligence (AI).

But fact-checkers soon confirmed the ad used real audio from Reagan's 1987 radio broadcast — proving the President wrong and making his heated reaction, which derailed trade talks with Canada, an embarrassing blunder on the global stage.

The Controversial Ad That Sparked Trump's Outburst

Funded by Ontario's provincial government, the ad featured genuine excerpts from Ronald Reagan warning that excessive tariffs and trade wars can harm national economies and consumers. The message stood in sharp contrast to Trump's present strategy of raising import duties on Canadian goods.

After the ad went public, Trump reacted furiously on Truth Social, claiming the Reagan's audio footage was 'fake' and 'AI-generated.' He accused Canada of using 'deepfake Reagan lies' to interfere in U.S. trade policy and abruptly ended the ongoing trade negotiations.

'They cheated on a commercial. Ronald Reagan loved tariffs and they said he didn't. It was AI or something,' the American president told reporters. 'They cheated badly. Canada got caught cheating on a commercial.'

However, a fact-checking tool on X (formerly Twitter) quickly debunked Trump's claim, confirming that Reagan's remarks were real. 'Ronald Reagan's statements praising free trade, as reported in a commercial broadcast in Ontario, were not generated by artificial intelligence, the fact-checking tool stated, according to The Irish Star. 'This can be easily verified through the original audio transcript from a reliable source.'

Trade Tensions Escalate as Politics Enters the Picture

The conflict comes at a time when U.S.-Canada trade tensions are heating up once again. Back in July this year, the Trump administration raised tariffs on multiple Canadian products from 25% to 35%, reigniting long-standing disputes over key Canadian exports that include aluminum, dairy, and manufacturing goods.

Now, by saying the Reagan ad is 'fake,' Trump didn't just attack the video ad but he dismissed its whole message - one that directly clashes with his own trade policies. Analysts opined that this incident shows a familiar pattern in POTUS's behavior where he often labels things that challenge him 'AI' or 'fake news.' It's a strategy that excites his supporters but does not hold up when checked for facts.

Donald Trump's claim that the Ronald Reagan tariff ad is AI-generated or fake is false. The Canadian advertisement really used genuine audio record of Ronald Reagan in his 1987 speech. Morever, the poliitcal commercial was accurately quoting the late president's warning against protectionist trade policies. And finally, as stressed by fact-checkers and fact-checking tools, this event serves as a reminder to scrutinize claims carefully, especially when AI is conveniently blamed for revealing politically inconvenient truths.