Selena Gomez released her new song titled 'In the Dark' and its music video has been capturing the hearts of her supporters worldwide. With stunning visuals, emotional lyrics, and nostalgic Revival-era vibes, fans just can't stop talking about her awe-inspiring comeback through this single for Netflix's Nobody Wants This season 2 official soundtrack.

The 33-year-old pop star has the internet in a frenzy after dropping her latest track earlier this week. The accompanying music video only fueled the hype - amplifying fans' excitement and turning the release into one of her most talked-about projects of the year. Here's why Selena's latest song and its MV continue to capture everyone's attention.

A Striking Visual Presentation That Captivates Fans

Selena Gomez's 'In the Dark' music video, directed by Luke Orlando, delivers an impressive display of visual storytelling. The MV features a minimalist black-and-white setting that perfectly captures a mood both cinematic and deeply personal.

Clad in sleek black ensembles and illuminated by soft lighting, Gomez delivers a mesmerizing performance. Each frame reflects her signature elegance and emotional depth, reaffirming her status as one of pop's most captivating artists. It also reminded fans why Gomez remains a dominant force in pop music, even after being away for a while.

In addition, her subtle choreography, expressive close-up shots, and emotional tone have led fans to compare the new song to her 2015 Revival album, known for its raw honesty and artistic independence. The overall vibe feels like a nod to her artistic past, thoughtfully reimagined for today's audience.

Lyrics That Resonate Deeply With Fans

Beyond its impressive visuals, the track for the second of the Nobody Wants This rom-com struck an emotional chord with fans. They also think the song's powerful message serves as a present-day reflection of an earlier chapter of Selena's career.

The lyrics — 'And I'll be there when you lose yourself, To remind you of who you are. And I'll be there like nobody else, you're so beautiful in the dark,' shows themes of love, healing, and connection, plus it completely expresses Gomez's vulnerability, compassion, and commitment to openness.

Most of her loyal fans know that she has been very transparent about her struggles with mental health and self-growth so the track feels like part of her ongoing personal journey of self-acceptance and mental health awareness.

Powerful Collaboration Between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

'In the Dark' was co-produced by Benny Blanco, whom Gomez married last month. The pair previously teamed up on their joint album I Said I Loved You First, and their creative chemistry continues to shine in this latest collaboration.

'This album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences,' they said in a press release via PEOPLE.

'It chronicles their entire story—before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds,' they added.

Selena Gomez's latest comeback has fans completely obsessed and even her critics agree - praising the 'In the Dark' music video for its elegance, nostalgic energy, and emotional delivery. One fan commented, 'This is exactly the aesthetic and sound Selena should be pushing for. Our generation's pop princess is back' while another one said, 'I love to see Sel shining as if time didn't exist. She looks so beautiful and empowered, I love everything about this.'