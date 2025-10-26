Chris Martin and Sophie Turner are fueling celebrity romance rumours after reports surfaced that they have been meeting in private. The pair is said to have formed a close connection following their respective splits from Dakota Johnson and Joe Jonas.

The dating speculations come just a few months after the Coldplay frontman and 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star ended their relationship after almost eight years together. On the other hand, Jonas also appeared to be moving on well as he was also spotted getting cozy with an unknown beauty this week.

Sophie Turner and Chris Martin: A Rumored Romance

According to The Daily Mail, the 29-year-old Turner and the 48-year-old Martin may have fallen for each other, but are keeping their relationship quiet for now. The publication revealed the pair enjoyed a secret date just weeks after Turner's breakup with British aristocrat Peregrine 'Perry' Pearson, heir to the Viscount Cowdray. The former couple called it quits in September after almost two years together.

On the other hand, Martin is also newly single after his high-profile, shocking split from Dakota Johnson in June this year. They dated for a really long time and were once regarded as one of the most low-key yet solid couples in Hollywood. According to insiders, the two ended things on good terms, agreeing to focus on their own paths and professional goals.

Reports suggest that Turner and Martin have connected over their shared experiences with fame and life in the public eye. Sources say the pair are seeing each other casually and have chosen to keep their relationship private as they explore their growing connection.

Joe Jonas and the Mystery Muse

As Sophie Turner's rumored romance with Chris Martin - Dakota Johnson's ex - continues to make waves, her ex-husband Joe Jonas, 36, was spotted cozying up to a mystery brunette at a private party hosted by Bad Bunny in Miami. The star-studded, exclusive event that took place at the upscale Gekko restaurant was to celebrate Puerto Rican rapper and singer's Billboard Latin Artist of the 21st Century Award.

Onlookers said they saw Jonas and the woman sitting close together while laughing and chatting in a dimly lit corner. Although there was no public display of affection (PDA), sources claimed the two left for a brief moment and disappeared to a private area with a bar and bathroom before returning to join the crowd of party-goers.

Tale of Two Romances Sets Social Media Abuzz

Fans have been captivated by the latest dating rumors surrounding the former couples, who now appear to be enjoying their single lives. It looks like everyone's turning the page with grace and stepping confidently into new chapters after their very public break-ups. In any case, neither Turner nor Martin has confirmed or publicly addressed the dating rumors.