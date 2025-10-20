Meghan Markle has been doing a lot of things since she and Prince Harry stepped back from official royal duties in 2020. When they left the UK, the couple received a substantial sum from King Charles to support them with the transition and to start a new life outside of the palace.

Since then, the former 'Suits' star and Duchess of Sussex have been carving and establishing their own path since they are now financially independent. To earn their own income, Markle has been setting up business ventures and the latest was her own lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard that was officially launched in March 2024.

Is Meghan Markle Preparing to Join the Beauty Game — and Challenge Selena Gomez's Empire?

Earlier this year, she revealed that the brand had undergone a rebranding and would now operate under the name As Ever, a lifestyle brand. It was reported that Prince Harry's wife is expanding this venture to add cosmetics - setting the stage for a potential showdown with celebrity beauty moguls like Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber.

Rumours of Meghan's expansion into the beauty products business started to go around after people saw videos on her Instagram account. In the short clips, she was shown putting on lipstick with the brand names concealed.

'On her Instagram reel, the make-up lined up on her dressing table was unbranded or had the brand labels obscured, which felt deliberate,' a source told The Mail. 'That's a tell-tale sign Meghan has something in the pipeline.'

The insider added, 'The fact she didn't want to promote or reveal any other brand is a big clue that she is gearing up to promote her own range eventually – it is a sign for industry insiders.'

Facing the Competitive Cosmetic Business Landscape

With the new speculation suggesting that Meghan could launch her cosmetic company soon, observers are saying she might actually be looking to copy the same kind of success that Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have had with their respective beauty lines.

Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty in 2020, while Hailey Bieber's Rhode skincare brand recently made headlines with a reported £745 million ($1 billion) acquisition deal by e.l.f. Beauty. With the industry thriving, the 44-year-old duchess seems poised to carve out her own place in the booming beauty market.

Beauty Battles Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities Awaiting Meghan Markle

Building a successful beauty empire is not an easy task even for a global celebrity. However, for Meghan Markle, the potential is immense. The rise of celebrity-founded beauty and skincare lines has exploded in recent years, driven by consumers seeking authenticity, influencer credibility, and a touch of attainable luxury.

But still, she could face challenges ahead. She is entering a space where competition is fierce and success hinges on brand identity, consumer trust, and proven product performance. With Rare Beauty and Rhode already dominating the scene, Markle's venture will need a strong niche or a compelling story to truly stand out.

If Meghan Markle indeed steps into the competitive beauty world, it would not only grow her business empire but also mark a new direction for her brand. Her entry would add another big name to the celebrity beauty scene while highlighting the blend of beauty, lifestyle, and personal influence she's known for.