Now, when a film adaptation of a super-popular video game arrives with years of built-in anticipation, there is always a big cloud of criticism over its head. Return to Silent Hill, the latest cinematic interpretation of the cult horror series, promised to give that eerie psychological dread and atmospheric terror that made the original games such fan favourites. Instead, early reviews say that the film may be in danger of becoming one of the biggest failures of 2026 instead of a grand achievement for horror cinema.

The story of Return to Silent Hill is based on one of the most famous entries of the franchise, Silent Hill 2, but critics are questioning whether the adaptation understands what made the source material so influential. With painfully low scores by top reviewers and scathing reviews, many are wondering if returning to the foggy, nightmarish town was a grave misstep. Here is what went wrong.

The Legacy of Silent Hill and the New Film

In case you are unaware, the Silent Hill franchise began in 1999 and soon became known for its unnerving psychological horror, unsettling visuals, and highly symbolic storytelling.

The games moved away from straightforward jump scares and instead focused on atmosphere, character psychology, and a slow burn of dread that left a long-lasting impression on players. Among these games, Silent Hill 2 is highly regarded as the pinnacle of the series, thanks to its haunting dive into grief and guilt through the journey of protagonist James Sunderland.

Now, Return to Silent Hill is Christophe Gans' newest feat to bring this legacy back to the big screen. Gans also previously directed the 2006 Silent Hill movie. But for this new adaptation, he tries an almost direct translation of Silent Hill 2, following James Sunderland as he returns to the fog-enshrouded town after receiving a mysterious letter from his deceased wife.

Moreover, the film stars Jeremy Irvine as James, alongside Hannah Emily Anderson as Mary and Evie Templeton as Laura, with the scary setting of Silent Hill itself meant to be almost a character in its own right. The filmmakers showcased trailers and teasers full of fog, iconic monsters like Pyramid Head, and a soundtrack by Akira Yamaoka, the composer who was involved with the original games' music. Despite these intentions, not all fans felt the adaptation delivered on its atmospheric promise.

Critical Backlash and Why It Is Being Slammed

While fans are divided and it's still early, professional critics have been overwhelmingly negative in their response to Return to Silent Hill. On review sites, the film's scores have sunk to shockingly low levels for a big release. Early figures from Rotten Tomatoes place the critic score at around 7 to 10% with Metacritic in the low 30s, figures that show complete disappointment rather than a cult resurgence.

Moreover, other reviews called the film neither a particularly impressive adaptation nor coherent enough to stand alone as a story, implying that even those unfamiliar with the games might struggle with the storytelling.

Furthermore, IGN gave the film a middling score of 5 out of 10, arguing that Return to Silent Hill offers nothing especially new for viewers and that fans may be better served by replaying the original game instead of watching this film. Some critics described the movie as ugly or laughable in parts, underlining a lack of compelling horror.

Also, across many reviews, a common theme emerges, which is that the movie fails to bring in the psychological depth and suffocating isolation that made Silent Hill 2 such an impactful experience. Trace Sauveur from AwardsWatch wrote that the adaptation falls short of conveying the real emotions of the original, while others have described the plot as confusing and the visual effects as mediocre.