Andrzej Sapkowski's novels, which are the inspiration behind the Netflix series, are a likely source of "The Witcher" Season 2 spoilers. The books offer clues about the possible appearance of Carmel Laniado as Violet and her encounter with Ciri.

British actress Laniado was recently announced as a new cast member for the upcoming season of the fantasy series. She has been confirmed to play Violet in three episodes. Details about when she appears in the show remain under wraps.

However, the first book of Sapkowski's "The Witcher" series may have given fans a clue at the character's debut in the series. While Season 1 was based on the author's short stories, "The Witcher" Season 2 is said to have based its story from the book "Blood of Elves."

According to Cinema Blend, in the story, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) are all together in one timeline, as they were at the end of Season 1. According to the text, they will travel together as one "family." At some point, Geralt will decide to send Ciri to a place where she can be with people her age. He thinks a group of monster hunters is not the ideal companion for a young girl.

Geralt sends Ciri to the Temple of Melitele in Ellander for schooling. It is there where she learns under the instruction of the priestess of Melitele, and where she meets girls her own age. It is possible that it is also where she meets Violet, someone who hides a sadistic personality behind her "playful and whimsical demeanour."

However, Violet is not a name found in any of "The Witcher" books. It is possible that she is an original character. After all, series creator Lauren Hissrich said during a previous Q&A that "The Witcher" Season 2 will have more fun and interesting characters. She said there will also be "new creations for the show."

"I guess some of them are new creations for the show. Adaptations need to – well, adapt – and the first season of the show already made a fair number of changes, mostly expanding the backstory of both Ciri and Yennefer," Hissrich said.

Fans will have to wait to know more details about Laniado's role as Violet in "The Witcher" Season 2. Filming for the series is set to begin this month in the U.K.