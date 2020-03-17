Netflix is not taking any risks amid the threat of COVID-19 and is planning to conduct a deep cleaning at "The Witcher" Season 2 set following confirmation that a cast member tested positive of the disease.

In an email sent to the cast and crew, Netflix assured that they have put in place measures to eradicate the deadly virus at Arborfield Studios after learning that Kristofer Hivju contracted the disease. The streamer revealed their plans to conduct disinfection and do contact tracing.

"We paused production prior to becoming aware of this, but as a further precaution we will be closing production offices and Arborfield immediately and arranging for deep cleaning and disinfection," Netflix said in an email obtained by Deadline.

"We are in the process of contacting those who were in close contact with the relevant individual. However, due to the nature of this production, it is recommended that crew and cast self-quarantine for 14 days, monitor their temperature, and seek medical advice if they experience any symptoms," the email continued.

The email did not name drop Hivju as the cast member who contracted COVID-19 and referred to him instead as an individual member of the production family. It likewise mentioned that the "Game of Thrones" actor is now seeking medical care. Hivju plays Nivellen in "The Witcher" Season 2.

"Please note that the World Health Organisation (WHO) states that the risk of catching COVID-19 from someone with no symptoms is very low. See here for the WHO's latest guidance. We advise all individuals to stay up to date with and follow their local government recommendations on COVID-19," the memo continued, and reminded everyone involved with "The Witcher" Season 2 to contact Netflix's Line Producer and Production HR for further assistance.

The email came after Hivju confirmed on Instagram that he is now in self-quarantine at his home in Norway after he tested positive for COVID-19. The memo came after Netflix shut down production on "The Witcher" Season 2 at Arborfield Studios amid the Coronavirus disease outbreak. The streamer suspended filming for "The Witcher" Season 2 for two weeks.