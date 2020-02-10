"The Witcher" Season 2 is bringing the hideous Leshen from "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" game to TV screens in a terrifying fight with one of the show's characters.

The first season of the Netflix series saw Geralt of Rivia fighting and killing monsters for a living. He vanquished a Kikimora in the opening scene, and a formidable Striga in the third episode titled "Betrayer Moon."

The appearance of other monsters does not end there. Those mentioned in Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Witcher" novels, upon which the series is based, are also bound to materialise. These include the hellish Leshen, which was mentioned in the books and in the "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" game. In the game, the White Wolf vanquished the Leshen with his silver sword.

The Leshens (or leshys) are giant monsters derived from Slavic mythology. They get their power from nature and mostly dwell in primeval woods. They control the plants, trees, and animals within their territory. They live and hunt in the forest, so no one dares to enter their territory.

It is unclear what the Leshen in "The Witcher" Season 2 will look like. The game interpretation showed the monster with huge, long antlers and tree-like limbs. Sources for Redanian Intelligence claimed that this monster will get into a duel with one of the show's characters.

The said showdown will reportedly have "serious consequences." As with the game, it is likely that Geralt will face this hideous fiend in "The Witcher" Season 2. Then again, there are reports that the installment will feature more monster hunters like Geralt. It is also likely that one of these new witch hunters will fight the Leshen.

Filming for the new season officially starts next week, and Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, has been physically training for her fight scenes. Ciri's role in "The Witcher" Season 2 is about to become more physical, so she needs all the strength and endurance she can get. She shared a video of herself practicing her high kicks on her Instagram highlights.

Allan is also working on her sword skills at Arborfield Studios. She shared a picture of the sword she used for training on her Instagram story. Aside from Allan, Henry Cavill will reprise his role as Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher" Season 2. Anya Chalotra will also return as Yennefer.